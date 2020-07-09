One Ginebra Nation online concert toasts courage of frontliners, inspires hope among Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — From the first documented COVID-19 case in the Philippines at the end of January to the eventual outbreak in the succeeding months, thousands of Filipino medical professionals and other frontline workers have stood their guard tirelessly to fight the novel coronavirus.

Theirs, no doubt, is the greatest task that came with unimaginable adjustments and sacrifices, all in the service of the people.

Up until now, their resolve and dedication remain unwavering day in and day out, driven by courage and sheer Filipino spirit. We salute the Filipino frontliners as our modern-day heroes—today’s vanguards of our nation’s health and safety. To them, we owe our bottomless humility and gratitude.

A fete for frontliners

There are many ways of showing our thanks to our selfless frontliners. One is observing all health and safety protocols to avoid getting the disease, in turn lightening the load of our health workers.

Another is supporting various efforts to their cause. One such cause was led by San Miguel Corp. It transformed its Ginebra production plant so that it could mass-produce and distribute free rubbing alcohol. About 1.3 million liters of alcohol were given for the benefit of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff, as well as police and soldiers across the country.

GSM also launched a symbolic tribute for all Filipino frontliners. It released a unique and commemorative Kwatro Kantos bottle depicting a reimagination of its iconic label and featuring the nation’s frontliners: health care workers, security personnel, pharmacists, grocery clerks, and delivery riders.

From Facebook/GSM Lazmart The limited edition Kwatro Kantos bottle featuring frontliners.

The Kwatro Kantos was unveiled in an online celebration, a night of festivity and fun still dedicated to Filipino frontliners.

Held last June 20 via Facebook, the first Ginumanfest Online Concert gave a toast to frontliners and gained over 300,000 views. It also inspired hope among Filipinos that our unwavering spirit will see us through these tough times.

Powerhouse of talents

The #OneGinebraNation event, hosted by Magic 89.9’s DJ Suzy Gamboa and DJ CJ Rivera, marshaled in several beloved talents and idols.

Sports were represented by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings basketball players LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Joe Devance, Stan Pringle, Scottie Thompson, and Mark Caguioa. Miss Universe Philippines beauties Isabela Galeria, Tracy Maureen Perez, and Sigrid Grace Flores also joined the event. All shared how they made meaningful time in isolation.

Viewers were also treated to special appearances of 2020 Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl Sanya Lopez and GSM Blue Brand Ambassador Sue Ramirez.

The much-awaited concert finally came with performances from top Pinoy bands Banda ni Kleggy, Silent Sanctuary, and December Avenue. Zel Bautista, on lead vocals and guitar for December Avenue, even dedicated one of their hits “Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig” to frontliners.

Photo from Facebook/Ginebra San Miguel The December Avenue serenading viewers online.

“To honor frontliners for their service sa ating bansa, gusto kong i-dedicate ‘tong awitin sa kanila, at para sa lahat, sa pagpupupgay ng ating kalayaan. Kahit sa kadiliman, ang importante ay nagkakaisa tayong lahat. One Ginebra Nation,” he said.

What’s more, GSM also launched its newest addition to its products: GMS Blue flavors Tamarind Punch and Mojito, and the 1-litter bottle Ginebra San Miguel.

