â€˜Emongâ€™ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

‘Emong’ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

Himawari infrared satellite imaging shows Typhoon Emong and Tropical Storm Dante as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Emong (international name: Co-May) strengthened into a typhoon on Thursday morning, July 24, as it tracked near Dagupan City, while a tropical depression formed outside Philippine waters, PAGASA reported.

In its 10 a.m. update, the state weather bureau spotted Typhoon Emong 220 kilometers west of Dagupan City. The storm had slightly intensified, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gusts reaching 150 kph.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area brewing 2,080 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon intensified into a tropical depression around 8 a.m.

Its latest windspeed stands at 45 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 55 kph. It is tracking north northwest at 15 kph.

The tropical depression remains unnamed as it sits outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). If it enters Philippine waters before another cyclone develops, it will take the local name “Fabian.”

PAGASA is also monitoring Tropical Storm “Dante” (international name: Francisco), which has edged closer to northern Luzon, tracking 735 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, while maintaining 75 kph winds with gusts hitting up to 90 kph.

Meanwhile, Emong is slowly tracking south southeast while Dante races northwest at 30 kph.

PAGASA's 8 a.m. bulletin forecast Emong to make landfall over the Ilocos Region Thursday night or early Friday morning, July 25. The weather bureau may raise Wind Signal No. 4 for the region as the system has reached typhoon strength.

Wind Signal No. 3 remains in effect for northern Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Bani) and western La Union (Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, San Fernando City, Bauang, Caba), with winds up to 117 kph expected within 18 hours.

The signal warns of heavy damage to vulnerable structures and widespread power and communication outages.

Most parts of Luzon are either under Wind Signal No. 2 or Wind Signal No. 1 due to Emong’s proximity.

PAGASA will issue its next weather advisory, including any updated wind signals, at 11 a.m.