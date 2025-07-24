^

Weather

‘Emong’ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 10:44am
â€˜Emongâ€™ intensifies into a typhoon as LPA off PAR becomes a tropical depression
Himawari infrared satellite imaging shows Typhoon Emong and Tropical Storm Dante as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
NOAA / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Emong (international name: Co-May) strengthened into a typhoon on Thursday morning, July 24, as it tracked near Dagupan City, while a tropical depression formed outside Philippine waters, PAGASA reported.

In its 10 a.m. update, the state weather bureau spotted Typhoon Emong 220 kilometers west of Dagupan City. The storm had slightly intensified, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gusts reaching 150 kph. 

Meanwhile, the low pressure area brewing 2,080 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon intensified into a tropical depression around 8 a.m. 

Its latest windspeed stands at 45 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 55 kph. It is tracking north northwest at 15 kph. 

The tropical depression remains unnamed as it sits outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR). If it enters Philippine waters before another cyclone develops, it will take the local name “Fabian.”

PAGASA is also monitoring Tropical Storm “Dante” (international name: Francisco), which has edged closer to northern Luzon, tracking 735 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, while maintaining 75 kph winds with gusts hitting up to 90 kph.

Meanwhile, Emong is slowly tracking south southeast while Dante races northwest at 30 kph.

PAGASA's 8 a.m. bulletin forecast Emong to make landfall over the Ilocos Region Thursday night or early Friday morning, July 25. The weather bureau may raise Wind Signal No. 4 for the region as the system has reached typhoon strength.

Wind Signal No. 3 remains in effect for northern Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Bani) and western La Union (Luna, Balaoan, Bacnotan, San Juan, San Fernando City, Bauang, Caba), with winds up to 117 kph expected within 18 hours. 

The signal warns of heavy damage to vulnerable structures and widespread power and communication outages.

Most parts of Luzon are either under Wind Signal No. 2 or Wind Signal No. 1 due to Emong’s proximity.  

PAGASA will issue its next weather advisory, including any updated wind signals, at 11 a.m.

DANTEPH

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

TYPHOON EMONG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR
play

'Emong' a tropical storm within hours as LPA slightly nears PAR

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 19 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone “Emong” strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon, July 23, PAGASA reported...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'
play

Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Region 1 as Tropical Depression Emong...
Weather
fbtw
'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
While Tropical Depression “Dante” still remains distant from Philippine shores and land areas, PAGASA warned on...
Weather
fbtw
Twin cyclones 'Dante', 'Emong' drawn in a Fujiwhara effect

Twin cyclones 'Dante', 'Emong' drawn in a Fujiwhara effect

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
Tropical Storm Dante’s influence is steering Tropical Depression “Emong” southward in what meteorologists...
Weather
fbtw
'Dante' becomes a storm as 'Emong' develops

'Dante' becomes a storm as 'Emong' develops

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The low pressure area affecting northern Luzon developed into Tropical Depression “Emong” on Wednesday morning,...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Red rainfall warning hits 3 provinces; Metro Manila among 10 under orange alert

Red rainfall warning hits 3 provinces; Metro Manila among 10 under orange alert

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The southwest monsoon (habagat) is still expected to bring torrential rains and severe flooding over Zambales, Bataan and...
Weather
fbtw
Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours

Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon are expected to see intense to torrential rain in the next 24 hours due to the effects...
Weather
fbtw
LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Dante

LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Dante

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
One of the low pressure areas brewing inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into Tropical Depression Dante on...
Weather
fbtw
3 LPAs monitored; one may become a tropical depression

3 LPAs monitored; one may become a tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
One of the low pressure areas being monitored by state weather bureau PAGASA has a high chance of developing into a tropical...
Weather
fbtw
Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised a red rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Bataan and several towns in Bulacan as heavy...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with