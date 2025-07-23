^

Weather

Red rainfall warning hits 3 provinces; Metro Manila among 10 under orange alert

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 8:32am
Red rainfall warning hits 3 provinces; Metro Manila among 10 under orange alert
Stranded commuters wade through waist-deep floodwaters as motorists move their vehicles to elevated ground near the Zapote Junction Flyover in Las Piñas on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon (habagat) is still expected to bring torrential rains and severe flooding over Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro on Wednesday, July 23, PAGASA reported.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA has forecast to maintain a red rainfall warning over Zambales and Bataan until Thursday, July 24. 

The alert warns of extreme rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters, signalling severe flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas of the provinces.

Areas under red rainfall warnings must comply with evacuation directives from local disaster risk reduction offices and relocate to safer, elevated areas.

An orange rainfall warning has also been issued over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna and Rizal. 

These provinces, including Metro Manila, face dangerous flooding threats, particularly in urban and low-lying areas near rivers. Landslides are also possible in moderately to highly vulnerable zones.

PAGASA expects to maintain the orange warning for these areas, including Occidental Mindoro, through Thursday. By that time, Pangasinan and Benguet may already be out of orange rainfall warning status, while Tarlac and Benguet will be under the yellow rainfall warning.

State of calamity. Quezon City and Cavite declared calamity status after widespread flooding forced mass evacuations. This allows the local governments to tap the quick response fund for recovery operations, with Manila expected to follow suit on Wednesday.

Another 23 provinces throughout Luzon and Visayas remain under yellow rainfall warning due to the southwest monsoon and low-pressure area:

  • La Union
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Quezon
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Palawan
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Masbate
  • Sorsogon
  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Antique
  • Iloilo
  • Cagayan
  • Apayao
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Abra
  • Kalinga

Most provinces will see warnings lifted by Thursday, though Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Marinduque, Romblon, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Abara, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao will remain under alert.

By Friday, Metro Manila and provinces under orange warnings will likely drop to yellow alerts as the habagat brings 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall and localized flooding.

Other weather developments

However, it should be noted that PAGASA is also tracking Tropical Depression Dante, which is 880 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, along with a low pressure area over Calayan Island’s waters that has a high probability of becoming a tropical cyclone.

No wind signals have been raised yet, but if the low-pressure area becomes a tropical depression, PAGASA said it will automatically hoist wind signals over some parts of Northern Luzon. 

PAGASA urges the public to monitor its heavy rainfall warnings, which provide three-hour forecasts at the municipal level for more precise guidance on class and work suspensions. Broader weather advisories, on the other hand, cover 24-hour periods at the provincial level and may lack short-term precision.

DANTEPH

HABAGAT

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Even as the country continues to reel from Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), another low-pressure area is brewing...
Weather
fbtw
Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours
play

Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon are expected to see intense to torrential rain in the next 24 hours due to the effects...
Weather
fbtw
List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Flooding incidents have been reported across several major roads in Metro Manila due to persistent heavy rainfall. ...
Weather
fbtw
2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist
play

2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
PAGASA is now monitoring two low-pressure areas within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 21.
Weather
fbtw
Hong Kong hit by strong winds, heavy rain as Typhoon Wipha skirts past

Hong Kong hit by strong winds, heavy rain as Typhoon Wipha skirts past

2 days ago
Hong Kong was battered by strong winds and heavy rain on Sunday as Typhoon Wipha skirted along China's southern coast,...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised a red rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Bataan and several towns in Bulacan as heavy...
Weather
fbtw
Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning on Monday morning, July 21, for Metro Manila and several surrounding...
Weather
fbtw
Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

2 days ago
Monsoon rains will continue over Metro Manila, much of Luzon, and parts of the Visayas through Wednesday, state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon

Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Monsoon rains will continue to drench large parts of Luzon on Sunday, with state weather bureau PAGASA warning of possible...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with