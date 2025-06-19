^

Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 9:20am
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the Philippines on Thursday, June 19, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

An Intertropical Convergence Zone will drench Southern Mindanao, while easterly winds will affect the rest of the country.

Low-pressure area. As of 3:00 a.m., a low-pressure area (LPA) was located about 360 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union.

PAGASA said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and will have no direct impact on local weather.

By location

Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Surigao del Sur, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA advised residents to watch for flash floods and landslides triggered by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Aurora and Quezon: Cloudy with scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by easterlies. Localized downpours could still lead to flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression — PAGASA

LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
PAGASA said the low pressure area was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Romblon. 
Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the country on Monday, June 16, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
PAGASA says LPA has low chance of developing into cyclone in 24 hours

PAGASA says LPA has low chance of developing into cyclone in 24 hours

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
The low-pressure area (LPA) near parts of Luzon is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, according...
LPA, habagat to bring rains until Monday — PAGASA

LPA, habagat to bring rains until Monday — PAGASA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 days ago
A low pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over large parts of the country...
Rainy days ahead as LPA, Habagat drench the country

Rainy days ahead as LPA, Habagat drench the country

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 days ago
The southwest monsoon and low pressure area are expected to bring rainfall across the country on Friday, June 6.
June 4: 'Habagat' to affect Luzon; ITCZ to bring rains in Mindanao

June 4: ‘Habagat’ to affect Luzon; ITCZ to bring rains in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | June 4, 2025 - 9:14am
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may bring rains in...
Saudi readies for 'worst case scenario' in sweltering hajj

Saudi readies for 'worst case scenario' in sweltering hajj

By Aya Iskandarani | June 3, 2025 - 6:00pm
Near a sprawling tent city outside Mecca, Saudi hospital staff are preparing for a flood of heat-related cases as Muslim pilgrims...
