Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the Philippines on Thursday, June 19, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

An Intertropical Convergence Zone will drench Southern Mindanao, while easterly winds will affect the rest of the country.

Low-pressure area. As of 3:00 a.m., a low-pressure area (LPA) was located about 360 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union.

PAGASA said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours and will have no direct impact on local weather.

By location

Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Surigao del Sur, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi: Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

PAGASA advised residents to watch for flash floods and landslides triggered by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Aurora and Quezon: Cloudy with scattered rains and thunderstorms brought by easterlies.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also caused by easterlies. Localized downpours could still lead to flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.