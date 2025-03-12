Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines â€” PAGASA

Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines — PAGASA

A commuter endures the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug.10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern parts of the Philippines may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the easterlies, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said that Eastern Samar may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The weather bureau also warned residents of Eastern Samar about the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

PAGASA also advised residents to remain cautious of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Batanes may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan."