^

Weather

Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 9:30am
Easterlies to bring rains to eastern Philippines â€” PAGASA
A commuter endures the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug.10, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern parts of the Philippines may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the easterlies, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said that Eastern Samar may have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The weather bureau also warned residents of Eastern Samar about the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

PAGASA also advised residents to remain cautious of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Batanes may expect cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as "amihan."

EASTERLIES

PAGASA

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index

Easterlies to bring cloudy skies nationwide; Occidental Mindoro under danger heat index

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
The easterlies are expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across the country.
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 4 due to heat index

8 days ago
Several local government units in Luzon have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, March 4, due to the high heat...
Weather
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for March 3 due to heat index

9 days ago
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index alert

PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected due to easterlies; Dagupan under ‘danger’ heat index alert

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
PAGASA said that Bicol Region, Caraga, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte and...
Weather
fbtw
'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

'Amihan,' shear line to bring rains, cloudy skies across Philippines

11 days ago
The shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” are expected to bring cloudy skies and rains...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

3 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Three areas in the Philippines may experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°C (°C) on Monday, March 3, the state...
Weather
fbtw
Easterlies, &lsquo;amihan,&rsquo; to bring cloudy skies on March 2

Easterlies, ‘amihan,’ to bring cloudy skies on March 2

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
In its weather forecast for Sunday, March 2, PAGASA said that the amihan may affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies will...
Weather
fbtw
Rains expected in parts of Luzon due to amihan

Rains expected in parts of Luzon due to amihan

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies, scattered rains persist across the country &mdash; PAGASA

Cloudy skies, scattered rains persist across the country — PAGASA

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 14 days ago
Three weather systems are expected to bring overcast skies and scattered rainshowers across the country on Wednesday, February...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with