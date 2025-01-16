Shear line, easterlies bring rains to parts of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country due to the shear line and easterlies, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, January 16.

Shear line. The shear line is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms to Bicol Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon.

PAGASA has warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rainfall.

Easterlies. Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the rest of the country may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau also cautioned residents in these areas about potential flash floods or landslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

Amihan. The northeast monsoon (amihan) is expected to bring cloudy skies with rains to the Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the same weather system.

Flood watch. PAGASA advises residents in affected areas to remain vigilant for possible hazards such as flash floods or landslides and to monitor updates through official channels.