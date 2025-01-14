Easterlies, amihan to bring rains across country â€” PAGASA

Easterlies, amihan to bring rains across country — PAGASA

Commuters endure strong winds brought by tropical cylone Enteng while walking along E. Rodriguez in Quezon City on Sept. 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems are expected to bring rains across the Philippines on Tuesday, January 14, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that easterlies may affect Visayas and Mindanao while the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, may affect Luzon.

Eastern Visayas may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the same weather system.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA and Quezon may also expect cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

PAGASA also warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The amihan may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.