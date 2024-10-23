‘Kristine’ intensifies into severe tropical storm — PAGASA

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine's forecast track as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

MANILA, Philippines — “Kristine” (international name: Trami) has intensified into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday, October 23, prompting state weather bureau PAGASA to raise Signal No. 3 over several parts of Luzon as it brings heavy rains and strong winds.

In PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin, the severe tropical storm was estimated 175 kilometers (km) east of Echague, Isabela with winds peaking at 95 km per hour (kph) moving north northwestward at 20 kph with gusts up to 115 kph.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 on the following areas:

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Central portion of Abra

Benguet

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Northern and central portions of Aurora

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

La Union

Central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur

The state weather bureau warned of a moderate to significant threat to life and property in these areas due to wind speeds of 89 to 117 kph.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas:

Ilocos Norte

The rest of Ilocos Sur

Apayao

The rest of Abra

Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)

The rest of Aurora

The rest of Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Quezon (including Polillo Islands)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

PAGASA cautioned about a minor to moderate threat to life and property in these areas, with wind speeds ranging from 62 to 88 kph.

Signal no. 1 was also hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon

Batanes

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands)

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Calamian Islands

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Antique (including Caluya Islands)

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental

Northern portion of Negros Oriental

Northern and central portions of Cebu

Bantayan Islands

Camotes Islands

Bohol

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Group)

The state weather bureau warned of minimal to minor threats to life and property in these areas due to wind speeds of 39 to 61 kph.

Track forecast

Kristine is expected to move predominantly northwest for the next 12 hours before shifting westward for the remainder of the forecast period, according to PAGASA.

It is projected to make landfall over Isabela tonight or early tomorrow morning, 24 October.

It will then traverse the mountainous regions of northern Luzon and re-emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region tomorrow morning.

The severe tropical storm could leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.

Additionally, Kristine is anticipated to continue strengthening until it reaches land. There may be a slight weakening during its passage over Northern Luzon, followed by a potential re-intensification as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.