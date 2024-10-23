^

Weather

‘Kristine’ intensifies into severe tropical storm — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 23, 2024 | 6:24pm
â��Kristineâ�� intensifies into severe tropical storm â�� PAGASA
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine's forecast track as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.
Released / Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — “Kristine” (international name: Trami) has intensified into a severe tropical storm on Wednesday, October 23, prompting state weather bureau PAGASA to raise Signal No. 3 over several parts of Luzon as it brings heavy rains and strong winds.

In PAGASA's 5 p.m. bulletin, the severe tropical storm was estimated 175 kilometers (km) east of Echague, Isabela with winds peaking at 95 km per hour (kph) moving north northwestward at 20 kph with gusts up to 115 kph.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3 on the following areas:

  • Isabela
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Central portion of Abra
  • Benguet
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Northern and central portions of Aurora
  • Northern portion of Nueva Ecija
  • Pangasinan
  • La Union
  • Central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur

The state weather bureau warned of a moderate to significant threat to life and property in these areas due to wind speeds of 89 to 117 kph.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 was raised over the following areas: 

  • Ilocos Norte
  • The rest of Ilocos Sur
  • Apayao
  • The rest of Abra
  • Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)
  • The rest of Aurora
  • The rest of Nueva Ecija
  • Bulacan
  • Tarlac
  • Pampanga
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Metro Manila
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Quezon (including Polillo Islands)
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes

PAGASA cautioned about a minor to moderate threat to life and property in these areas, with wind speeds ranging from 62 to 88 kph.

Signal no. 1 was also hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon

  • Batanes
  • Batangas
  • Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands)
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Calamian Islands
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate (including Ticao and Burias Islands)

Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Antique (including Caluya Islands)
  • Iloilo
  • Guimaras
  • Northern portion of Negros Occidental
  • Northern portion of Negros Oriental
  • Northern and central portions of Cebu
  • Bantayan Islands
  • Camotes Islands
  • Bohol
  • Eastern Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Samar
  • Leyte
  • Biliran
  • Southern Leyte

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Group)

The state weather bureau warned of minimal to minor threats to life and property in these areas due to wind speeds of 39 to 61 kph.

Track forecast

Kristine is expected to move predominantly northwest for the next 12 hours before shifting westward for the remainder of the forecast period, according to PAGASA.

It is projected to make landfall over Isabela tonight or early tomorrow morning, 24 October.

It will then traverse the mountainous regions of northern Luzon and re-emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos Region tomorrow morning. 

The severe tropical storm could leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, October 25.

Additionally, Kristine is anticipated to continue strengthening until it reaches land. There may be a slight weakening during its passage over Northern Luzon, followed by a potential re-intensification as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;

Signal No. 2 up in Catanduanes; most of Luzon under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Kristine’

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Signal No. 2 was hoisted in Catanduanes as Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) maintained its strength while...
Weather
fbtw
Seven regions under highest emergency protocol due to 'Kristine'

Seven regions under highest emergency protocol due to 'Kristine'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Seven regions have been placed under the highest state of readiness as the Office of Civil Defense raised on Monday night,...
Weather
fbtw
Cyclone 'Kristine': Signal No. 1 issued for 15 areas nationwide
play

Cyclone 'Kristine': Signal No. 1 issued for 15 areas nationwide

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised on Monday, October 21, Wind Signal No. 1 across the country in light of tropical cyclone...
Weather
fbtw
Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR
play

Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR

2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has reported that tropical cyclone locally named "Kristine," entered the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
'Kristine' now a tropical storm

'Kristine' now a tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Cyclone Kristine (international name: Trami) reached the tropical storm category on Tuesday morning, October 22, state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trough of LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains over parts of Luzon &mdash; PAGASA

Trough of LPA to bring cloudy skies, rains over parts of Luzon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
Some areas in the eastern section of northern and central Luzon may experience cloudy skies and rain showers due to the trough...
Weather
fbtw
ITCZ to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao &mdash; PAGASA

ITCZ to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | October 6, 2024 - 9:55am
In its latest forecast, PAGASA said that the ITCZ is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Julian'

By PhilstarLIVE | October 2, 2024 - 8:29am
Follow this page for updates on "Julian", the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | October 2, 2024 - 8:20am
Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues its path toward Taiwan,...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

October 1, 2024 - 4:48pm
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with