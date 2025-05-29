â€˜Dangerâ€™ heat index expected in 15 areas on May 29

‘Danger’ heat index expected in 15 areas on May 29

A tricycle rider with a makeshift canopy as protection from the sun transports passengers along a street in Manila on April 25, 2024. Extreme heat is scorching parts of South and Southeast Asia, prompting health warnings from authorities as high temperatures are recorded across the region.

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Thursday, May 29, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 44°C.

The following are the areas under the “danger” heat index:

Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C

Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42°C

CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 42°C

Iba, Zambales: 42°C

Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42°C

Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C

ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C

TAU Camiling Tarlac: 43°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C

Masbate City: 44°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau advised residents in high-temperature areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

Southwesterly windflow

Some areas in Northern Luzon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the southwesterly windflow.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Bataan, Zambales and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly windflow.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.