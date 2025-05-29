^

Weather

‘Danger’ heat index expected in 15 areas on May 29

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 10:25am
â€˜Dangerâ€™ heat index expected in 15 areas on May 29
A tricycle rider with a makeshift canopy as protection from the sun transports passengers along a street in Manila on April 25, 2024. Extreme heat is scorching parts of South and Southeast Asia, prompting health warnings from authorities as high temperatures are recorded across the region.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Thursday, May 29, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C)  to 44°C.

The following are the areas under the “danger” heat index:

  • Bacnotan, La Union: 42°C
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 42°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 42°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 42°C
  • Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42°C
  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 43°C
  • ISU Echague, Isabela: 43°C
  • TAU Camiling Tarlac: 43°C
  • Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 43°C
  • Masbate City: 44°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau advised residents in high-temperature areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

Southwesterly windflow

Some areas in Northern Luzon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the southwesterly windflow.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Bataan, Zambales and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwesterly windflow.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

RAINS

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46&deg;C expected

Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46°C expected

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Heat indices in Cagayan, Ilocos, Nueva Ecija and Pangasinan are expected to hit “danger” level, says state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46&deg;C expected

Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46°C expected

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Heat indices in Cagayan, Ilocos, Nueva Ecija and Pangasinan are expected to hit “danger” level, says state weather...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Heat index to soar in 22 areas on May 28

PAGASA: Heat index to soar in 22 areas on May 28

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Heat index to soar in 22 areas on May 28

PAGASA: Heat index to soar in 22 areas on May 28

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

By Rosette Adel | 11 days ago
The state weather bureau PAGASA reported that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, while easterlies...
Weather
fbtw
May 15 heat alert: 23 areas at &lsquo;danger&rsquo; level &mdash; PAGASA

May 15 heat alert: 23 areas at ‘danger’ level — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
May 14: 22 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

May 14: 22 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | May 14, 2025 - 9:27am
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
Heat index hits 45&deg;C in parts of Philippines on election day

Heat index hits 45°C in parts of Philippines on election day

By Ian Laqui | May 12, 2025 - 8:21am
Up to 45°C heat index is expected in 28 areas across the Philippines on election day today, May 12.
Weather
fbtw
May 11: 24 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

May 11: 24 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | May 11, 2025 - 10:28am
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with