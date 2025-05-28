^

Weather

PAGASA: Heat index to soar in 22 areas on May 28

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 9:01am
Individuals endure the scorching heat of the sun along United Nations Avenue in Manila on March 13, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-two areas across the country are expected to experience extreme heat on Wednesday, May 28, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C)  to 45°C.

The following areas are under the “danger” heat index: 

  • Baler, Aurora: 42°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 42°C
  • Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur: 42°C
  • Iba, Zambales: 42°C
  • ISU, Echague, Isabela: 42°C
  • Juban, Sorsogon: 42°C
  • Legazpi City, Albay: 42°C
  • NAIA, Pasay City: 42°C
  • NVSU, Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya: 42°C
  • Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42°C
  • Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur: 42°C
  • Bacnotan, La Union: 43°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 43°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte: 43°C
  • MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 43°C
  • Basco, Batanes: 44°C
  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 44°C
  • Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 44°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 44°C
  • Butuan City, Agusan del Norte: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau advised residents in high-temperature areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

Low pressure area

Due to a low pressure area (LPA), some areas in the country may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain. 

As of 4 a.m., PAGASA said that it is monitoring an LPA outside the Philippine area of responsibility. The state weather bureau said that it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression. 

Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Romblon may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the frontal system. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

