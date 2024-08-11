'Habagat' to bring rains over Luzon, Visayas

Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on August 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat," is anticipated to bring rain showers over Luzon and western portions of Visayas on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA reported that the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to habagat.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas and Negros Island Region may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

Residents in these regions are urged to prepare for potential flooding and take the required safety measures.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also warned individuals living in the area to take caution for flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.