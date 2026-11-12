Customs chief set to leave post

MANILA, Philippines — Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno is set to leave his post in the Bureau of Customs.

In a statement on Thursday, November 12, the Bureau of Customs said that Nepomuceno is stepping down as customs chief after 16 months of service.

“He leaves behind a Bureau that is stronger, more confident, and more united in its mission, guided by a shared belief that meaningful reform is possible when people work together toward a common purpose,” the Bureau of Customs said.

Nepomuceno was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in June 2025. He formally assumed office in July 2025.

Several news reports said that Nepomuceno is to be shuffled to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority as its president and chief executive officer.

According to the Customs, from July 2025 to October 2026, the agency generated P1.327 trillion in duties and taxes to fund government programs and infrastructure projects.

Between January and October 2026 alone, the agency collected P853.662 billion, surpassing its target for the period by P7.14 billion despite global trade and economic headwinds.

The bureau also said that it conducted 1,452 enforcement and intelligence operations under Nepomuceno’s tenure, resulting in the seizure of P50.93 billion worth of smuggled and illicit goods, including illegal drugs and counterfeit products.