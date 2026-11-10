^

Headlines

Duterte's SALNs list property in nonexistent Davao del Norte barangay

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 12:56pm
Duterte's SALNs list property in nonexistent Davao del Norte barangay
Island Garden City of Samal Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables during the 41st day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Nov. 10, 2026.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — A property declared by Vice President Sara Duterte in her asset disclosures is listed under a barangay that does not exist in Samal, Davao del Norte.

Samal Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables, the second defense witness, testified on Tuesday, November 10 that the property, covered by a transfer certificate of title ending in 3134, was listed under "Barangay Matanos" in Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

But the city's tax records place the property in Barangay San Isidro. Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero questioned the witness about the conflicting locations.

"May barangay po ba na Matanos sa Samal?" Escudero asked. ("Is there a barangay called Matanos in Samal?")

"Wala po," Enumerables replied. ("There is none.")

Escudero also asked whether the two locations were the same, which Enumerables denied.

The assessor explained that he had identified the property based on its assessed and market values.

Discrepancy traced to older title

Escudero then referred to the October 1 testimony of Marco Pineda, deputy Register of Deeds of Samal, who had previously addressed the property's location.

According to Escudero, Pineda testified that the Barangay Matanos address had been carried over from the property's mother title, the original land title from which subsequent titles were derived.

Escudero explained that under Presidential Decree 1529, the Register of Deeds cannot alter the original location details and must instead carry them over to subsequent titles.

Duterte's 2019 SALN listed a residential lot in Barangay Matanos, Kaputian District, Samal, with a reported acquisition cost of P4.04 million.

The property had an assessed value of P52,500 and was declared as acquired in 2013.

Prosecution counsel Benjamin Tolosa noted the property also appeared in Duterte's SALNs for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

DAVAO CITY

IMPEACHMENT

MANASES CARPIO

SALN

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Over 300 flights affected by ASEAN Summit in Manila Nov. 13&ndash;19

LIST: Over 300 flights affected by ASEAN Summit in Manila Nov. 13–19

By Alyana Uy | 1 day ago
Changes affect flights by AirAsia, Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines.
Headlines
fbtw
Defense: Sara did not get double pay

Defense: Sara did not get double pay

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
After presenting the Davao City accountant as witness before the Senate impeachment court, Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
If VP quits, will impeach trial continue?

If VP quits, will impeach trial continue?

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
It would be up to the Senate impeachment court to decide whether to continue with the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

By Helen Flores | 12 days ago
Senate committee on public services chairman Sen. Raffy Tulfo has urged agencies to ensure the safety of millions of people...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte received &lsquo;return of capital&rsquo; of 2.14 million from GenCorp. &mdash; witness

Sara Duterte received ‘return of capital’ of 2.14 million from GenCorp. — witness

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has received a “return of capital” from a corporation tied to her, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Australia to sign defense deal

Philippines, Australia to sign defense deal

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and Australia are scheduled to sign a landmark defense cooperation deal on Sunday ahead of next week’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan junks Revilla bid to dismiss malversation rap

Sandigan junks Revilla bid to dismiss malversation rap

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
 The Sandiganbayan has denied former senator Ramon Revilla Jr.’s petition to dismiss the malversation case against...
Headlines
fbtw
Macalintal appeals SC ruling on BSKE reset

Macalintal appeals SC ruling on BSKE reset

13 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may uphold the constitutionality of the law fixing the term of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials...
Headlines
fbtw

Witness: VP got P2.14 million ‘return of capital’ from GenCorp

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte received a total of P2.14 million as “return of capital” from 2022 to 2025 from GenCorp Industries Inc., a corporation tied to her and her husband, its legal counsel said at...
Headlines
fbtw
Adjusted mall hours start next week

Adjusted mall hours start next week

By Andrew Ronquillo | 13 hours ago
Mall operators in the capital will adjust operating hours to ease holiday traffic, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with