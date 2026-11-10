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Will Sara Duterte take the stand? Lawyer says 'too early to tell'

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 10, 2026 | 7:30am
Will Sara Duterte take the stand? Lawyer says 'too early to tell'
Vice President Sara Duterte shows a document after posting bail at a court building in Quezon City suburban Manila on September 5, 2026.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — It is "too early to tell" whether Vice President Sara Duterte will attend her impeachment trial or take the witness stand, spokesperson Paolo Panelo said Monday, November 9.

The trial resumed Monday morning after a nearly monthlong recess, with Duterte's defense beginning its presentation of evidence.

Saying "it is only the first day," Panelo said no decision had been made on whether Duterte would appear at the proceedings.

Whether the vice president attends or takes the witness stand would be a personal decision made in consultation with her defense team, he added.

Asked about Duterte's November 6 to 8 trip to Hong Kong, her lawyers said he was unsure whether the vice president had already returned to the country.

Duterte remained confident that her defense team "will disprove the allegations against her."

Panelo also denied rumors that Duterte would resign, saying the vice president "knows she is innocent."

The defense is presenting evidence on Article II, the sole remaining article of impeachment after prosecutors withdrew the other three.

The article centers on allegations of unexplained wealth, discrepancies in Duterte's asset declarations and her alleged failure to divest from business interests.

Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin was the first defense witness called to the stand Monday.

The defense has listed 24 witnesses for the November 9 to 13 hearings.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

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SARA DUTERTE

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