Sara Duterte impeachment trial should be more than halfway done, says prosecution

Photo shows the Senate session hall set up as a court for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, scheduled to start on the afternoon of July 6, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The House prosecution panel estimates that Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team is nearing the end of its presentation, with the impeachment trial set to resume this week.

Rep. Joel Chua (3rd District, Manila) said at a press conference on Wednesday, November 18, that Duterte’s defense team previously requested 30 to 32 trial dates in its pre-trial brief to argue the four articles of impeachment raised against the vice president.

However, as only one article — specifically, the claim that Duterte amassed unexplained wealth — was retained, the defense should be wrapping up its arguments within the next few hearings, Chua said.

“What’s disappointing is that although the trial is ending, there’s still no substance. The meat or core of the Article 2, which is unexplained wealth, still hasn’t been disproven,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Prosecution panel adviser Robert “Ace” Barbers agreed with Chua, saying that using all 30 days requested by the defense would be overstretching the trial.

“Hindi na siguro dapat payagan ‘yon (ng impeachment court) kung wala naman ding ebidensiya o witness sa kanilang ipepresenta na papabulaananan ‘yong alegasyon.”

(They shouldn’t be allowed [to stretch the trial] if no evidence or witness they plan to present will actually refute the allegations.)

Barbers added that the defense may be struggling to find evidence to controvert the prosecution’s case.

The evidence provided by the prosecution, he explained, is hard to contest because the documents, such as Duterte’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, came from the vice president’s camp.

Relevance?

Peers of Duterte and her husband, Manases “Mans” Carpio, were called to the stand last week in connection with the couple’s “unusual banking behavior,” including a meal worth P200,007.29 at a restaurant in Japan and P256,000 worth of shoes in Malaysia.

Barbers questioned the relevance of raising these issues, especially as they did not address the allegations against the vice president.

When viewed alongside claims from Duterte’s camp of threats against the lives of former household staff, the issues function like a “smoke screen” that distorts the nature of the allegations, Barbers said.

Chua likewise questioned the relevance of the witnesses called so far, saying that the five individuals who have testified may have further incriminated the vice president.

After dropping 16 bank officials from its witness list, the defense team intends to summon an anti-money laundering lawyer and three government officials to testify on Cale88 Foods Corp.’s financial records.

The company, a banana chip exporter in which Carpio was listed as a shareholder, reported P150 million in revenue in 2025 despite having only two employees.

The trial will resume at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19.