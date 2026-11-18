What Trump said and did in his first hours in Manila

U.S. President Donald J. Trump waves the flags of the Philippines and the United States as he is welcomed by local performers upon his arrival in Manila for a special US-ASEAN Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — US President Donald Trump used a brief stop in Manila to rally Indo-Pacific partners around security, critical minerals and trade after arriving past 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 17.

Within hours of landing, Trump met fellow Quad leaders, signed a trade statement with Thailand and predicted that the United States would catch China in rare earths within 10 months.

He also floated possible meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the next legs of his trip after Manila. He also signaled that Taiwan would likely come up in his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump's Manila stop was the first leg of a three-day Asian trip. He is due to travel to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit after meeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

Goes straight to Quad talks

Trump was welcomed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte), Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez and US Ambassador Lee Lipton.

He then headed to Solaire Resort for talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The meeting was Trump's first with fellow Quad leaders since returning to the White House.

"Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Trump said.

AFP / Mandel Ngan US President Donald Trump, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi take part in a meeting of the Quad group—the United States, Japan, Australia and India—on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov. 17, 2026.

The four countries expressed concern over "economic coercion," including arbitrary export restrictions, without naming China.

They also unveiled new cooperation on maritime security and technology. The plans include a 2027 exercise involving P-8 and P-3C maritime patrol aircraft and continued work on an accelerator to coordinate and finance artificial-intelligence development across the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad plans to hold its first Business Leaders' Forum in 2027.

Mentions rare earths agenda

Trump's China agenda quickly dominated Trump's Manila appearances as he prepared to meet Xi, touting the progress in rare earths production that he claimed would catch China soon.

"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. We're going to catch them within 10 months, they say," Trump told reporters.

China's lead in global rare-earth processing and supply chains gives Beijing leverage as trade tensions with Washington extend into critical minerals and advanced technology.

Trump said the Quad countries were increasing cooperation on minerals and rare earths to reduce dependence on a single supplier.

Floats Putin, Kim meetings

The US leader also raised the prospect of separate meetings with Putin and Kim in China.

Asked whether he would meet Putin during the APEC summit, Trump said: "If it's available, I would do that."

Trump suggested that Kim also wanted to attend. "He would like to, yes. We'll see what happens," he said.

Beijing earlier said it had no information about a possible meeting involving Kim.

Trump also expected Xi to raise Taiwan. "I'm sure he'll raise it. I won't have to raise it," he said.

Signs trade agreement with Thailand

Trump also signed a joint statement on reciprocal trade with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that outlines proposed terms rather than a final agreement.

AFP / Mandel Ngan Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump take part in a signing of a US-Thailand trade agreement at the Solaire Resort on the sidelines of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on Nov. 17, 2026.

Trump said the two sides were still negotiating and expected to complete a formal deal within weeks.

Under the proposed arrangement described by Trump, Thailand would eliminate tariffs on US exports and remove non-tariff barriers affecting American vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol and poultry.

Thailand would also buy an estimated $2.6 billion in additional US agricultural products, he said.

"It's going to be a wonderful deal for both parties," Trump said.

Tells Philippines, ASEAN that the US is staying engaged

Trump later joined Southeast Asian leaders for a special US-ASEAN summit and dinner. Addressing the room, he said Washington remained committed to the region's "success, sovereignty, and prosperity."

Aaron Favila, pool via AFP US President Donald Trump speaks during an official dinner at the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila on November 17, 2026.

"We're with you always," Trump said.

He highlighted the US alliance with the Philippines and said defense cooperation had increased significantly.

"I don't think we've ever been closer than we are right now because of our personal relationship," Trump said of Marcos.

The Marcos administration has upgraded different areas of the country's ties with Washington while taking a more critical stance against China. It was a pivot from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte's friendlier Beijing policies.

Turning to Marcos, Trump said: "We support our partners and our allies 100 percent. And when there's a problem, you'll call me. You'll call Marco (Rubio), you'll call others, and if they don't respond I'll take your call. I'll say, Marco, you're fired, you didn't respond fast enough."

Trump also urged ASEAN countries to expand cooperation on critical minerals, rare earths and magnets while promoting US partnerships in energy, technology and defense.

ASEAN and the United States finalized principles aimed at combating online scams during the special summit.

Marcos meeting ahead

Trump and Marcos are due to hold a formal bilateral meeting Wednesday before the US president leaves for Shenzhen.

Their talks are expected to cover the Philippine-US alliance, regional security and economic cooperation as both countries navigate tensions with China in the South China Sea. Malacañang had said Marcos would push for a reduction in the US's 12.5% tariff levied on exports.

Trump's arrival drew protests in Manila. Demonstrators criticized US foreign policy and called for the scrapping of Pax Silica, a US-led supply-chain initiative. — Camille Diola with reports from Agence France Presse