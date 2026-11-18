Trump says US, Philippines sealed ‘biggest’ trade deal

US President Donald Trump (L) and Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attend a luncheon at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Nov. 18, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, November 18, the US had concluded a major trade agreement with the Philippines.

“We’ve just consummated a very big trade deal, the biggest trade deal we’ve ever made by far. And it’s a fair deal for both countries,” Trump said at a state luncheon hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace. He said the deal had not been expected but “took place very quickly.”

Trump later said the deal is expected to benefit "our farmers" and "those in the business of energy," according to a social media post the White House shared Tuesday afternoon as the US president departed Manila for China.

"I am now heading to China, from the Philippines, where we had a wonderful meeting on Trade, National Security, and other subjects. I am pleased to announce that we made a new and completely different Trade Deal with the Philippines, one that will be a true landmark and, in particular, a Deal that will be great for our Farmers and those in the business of 'Energy,'" Trump's post read.

No further details have been given.

Marcos and US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton confirmed at the start of the bilateral talks today that a deal under Pax Silica, the US-led supply-chain initiative on critical technologies and minerals, would not be signed during Trump's visit.

Tariff situation. Philippine exports have faced an additional 12.5% US tariff since July 24, imposed after Washington said it found the Philippines had not adopted and effectively enforced a ban on imports made with forced labor.

This specific duty replaced a 10% levy imposed after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs. Under those reciprocal tariffs, Manila had been given a 19% rate.

In August, Malacañang said the government was negotiating to bring the rate down to 10%, which is the rate the US charges countries that have adopted or committed to forced-labor import bans.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque earlier confirmed Manila would raise the topic of tariffs in Wednesday’s talks and disclose the outcome afterward.

Earlier, at the bilateral meeting, Trump said Manila and Washington were “going to probably do something very big” on nuclear energy. He also offered US gas from a planned Alaska pipeline to supply the Philippines.