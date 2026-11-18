PNP files child, sex abuse raps vs Meghan Markle's dad over child porn possession

In this screenshot, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan, speaks in an interview with Australian morning show Sunrise in September 2021.

Trigger warning: Mentions of child sexual abuse

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has filed child and sex abuse complaints against Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle Sr., the Duchess of Sussex.

The PNP filed the complaint before a prosecutor’s office in Cebu.

According to an ITV News report, the PNP filed two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of possessing such material.

On Nov. 6, 2026, US federal authorities arrested Markle in Florida and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Markle Sr. is alleged to have occupied a home in Cebu City before departing the country. His son, Thomas Markle Jr., later found boxes, electronic devices and other belongings there that were handed to Philippine authorities.