^

Headlines

NCRPO orders strict security measures for ASEAN Summit

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 5:12pm
NCRPO orders strict security measures for ASEAN Summit
Vibrant flags representing member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are seen alongside the regional bloc’s emblem outside the Film Center near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Nov. 8, 2026.
The Philippine STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has been ordered to strictly enforce designated security perimeters and access control protocols around official venues in Metro Manila during the ASEAN Summit.

In a statement on Sunday, November 8, NCRPO Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said that the security protocols aim to restrict entry to designated exclusion zones exclusively to authorized individuals and vehicles, including those of international delegations.

"Our security perimeter is there for a clear purpose: to prevent unauthorized access and keep potential threats away from our delegates, personnel, and the public. I expect our personnel to enforce every security protocol without exception, but always with professionalism, courtesy, and respect for people's rights," Abrahano said.

The ASEAN Summit will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City from November 15 to 18.

Police personnel have been ordered to verify identification documents, credentials, and vehicle passes at all access points while maintaining professional coordination with local government authorities and venue security details.

Policemen were also instructed to promptly validate and address any reports of suspicious activity, unattended items, or unauthorized personnel near Summit locations.

Addressing potential disruptions for local residents and businesses, the NCRPO chief instructed field commanders to maintain active surveillance over public areas surrounding security perimeters.

"We cannot afford gaps in our security arrangements. Every checkpoint, every access point, and every report of suspicious activity must be properly attended to. Our responsibility is to secure the Summit while ensuring that the public can continue with their daily activities as safely and normally as possible," Abrahano said.

Meanwhile, there will also be security deployments outside Metro Manila, particularly in Pampanga and Zambales.

In a DZBB interview on Sunday, retired Major General Potenciano Camba, ASEAN National Organizing Council deputy director general for operations, said some guests could arrive in Clark, Pampanga, and Subic, Zambales.

Along with delegations from the ASEAN region, US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the summit.

ASEAN 2026
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Prosecution had its chance, but failed &ndash; VP Sara

Prosecution had its chance, but failed – VP Sara

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte said the House prosecution team “had its chance but failed” in her Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
'Prosecution had its chance. It failed': Duterte camp says ahead of VP Sara's defense

'Prosecution had its chance. It failed': Duterte camp says ahead of VP Sara's defense

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's camp hit back at the impeachment prosecution, accusing its members of disregarding due process...
Headlines
fbtw
Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

By Helen Flores | 8 days ago
Senate committee on public services chairman Sen. Raffy Tulfo has urged agencies to ensure the safety of millions of people...
Headlines
fbtw
No Pax Silica announcement during ASEAN &ndash; US envoy

No Pax Silica announcement during ASEAN – US envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
There are no plans for the signing of agreements on Pax Silica at the coming Association of Southeast Asian Nations Leaders’...
Headlines
fbtw
One Pinoy dead in Persian Gulf tanker explosion

One Pinoy dead in Persian Gulf tanker explosion

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
The DMW said that the incident occurred aboard the MT Velos Sapphire, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, while it was en route...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ASEAN preparations now 90-95% complete

ASEAN preparations now 90-95% complete

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The government is 90 to 95 percent prepared to host the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit from Nov....
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd to prioritize first-time recipients in MacBook rollout

DepEd to prioritize first-time recipients in MacBook rollout

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education will prioritize public school teachers who have never received a government- or school-issued...
Headlines
fbtw
DND chief honors Philippines, US war veterans

DND chief honors Philippines, US war veterans

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. paid tribute to Filipino and American veterans yesterday for their sacrifices and service...
Headlines
fbtw
Experts push passage of hospital nutrition care bill

Experts push passage of hospital nutrition care bill

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Experts are pushing for the passage of a bill institutionalizing nutrition care in all public and private hospitals nationwide,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with