NCRPO orders strict security measures for ASEAN Summit

Vibrant flags representing member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are seen alongside the regional bloc’s emblem outside the Film Center near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Nov. 8, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has been ordered to strictly enforce designated security perimeters and access control protocols around official venues in Metro Manila during the ASEAN Summit.

In a statement on Sunday, November 8, NCRPO Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said that the security protocols aim to restrict entry to designated exclusion zones exclusively to authorized individuals and vehicles, including those of international delegations.

"Our security perimeter is there for a clear purpose: to prevent unauthorized access and keep potential threats away from our delegates, personnel, and the public. I expect our personnel to enforce every security protocol without exception, but always with professionalism, courtesy, and respect for people's rights," Abrahano said.

The ASEAN Summit will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City from November 15 to 18.

Police personnel have been ordered to verify identification documents, credentials, and vehicle passes at all access points while maintaining professional coordination with local government authorities and venue security details.

Policemen were also instructed to promptly validate and address any reports of suspicious activity, unattended items, or unauthorized personnel near Summit locations.

Addressing potential disruptions for local residents and businesses, the NCRPO chief instructed field commanders to maintain active surveillance over public areas surrounding security perimeters.

"We cannot afford gaps in our security arrangements. Every checkpoint, every access point, and every report of suspicious activity must be properly attended to. Our responsibility is to secure the Summit while ensuring that the public can continue with their daily activities as safely and normally as possible," Abrahano said.

Meanwhile, there will also be security deployments outside Metro Manila, particularly in Pampanga and Zambales.

In a DZBB interview on Sunday, retired Major General Potenciano Camba, ASEAN National Organizing Council deputy director general for operations, said some guests could arrive in Clark, Pampanga, and Subic, Zambales.

Along with delegations from the ASEAN region, US President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the summit.