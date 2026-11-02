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China says Gibo gave Beijing less than five working days’ notice for ASEAN defense talks

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 12:19pm
China says Gibo gave Beijing less than five working daysâ€™ notice for ASEAN defense talks
China's Defence Attache to the Philippines Yang Lei attends the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu on October 29, 2026.
Eloisa Lopez, pool via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — China has accused Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. of blocking its participation in last week’s ASEAN defense talks in Cebu, claiming that the Philippines invited China to join the talks only after pressure from other Southeast Asian states.

In a statement posted on Facebook late Sunday, November 1, the Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed Teodoro “acted out of personal self-interest” and disregarded the principle of openness and inclusivity of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which the Philippines hosted in Cebu on October 28 and 29. 

“Only after other ASEAN countries expressed strong opposition to such acts that the Philippines Department of National Defense (DND) reluctantly sent an invitation letter to China on October 22,” the embassy said, adding that the letter was signed by an undersecretary “who was unwilling to even put a date on the letter.”

Philstar.com has reached out to Teodoro for comment. This report will be updated with his response. 

The allegation follows remarks by China's defense ministry spokesperson on October 29, who alluded to a "Philippine politician" who allegedly obstructed China's participation in the talks.

During a press conference in Beijing, Zhang Xiaogang told reporters that the Philippines had allowed “a certain self-serving politician to act recklessly” and use its chairmanship to block China’s participation, but he did not name Teodoro.  

The embassy said all other ADMM-Plus members received their invitations in late September or early October.

"On October 23, Teodoro said in a press conference that China had been sent notice only the previous day," the embassy said. "It left China fewer than five working days for preparation. China was also required to complete its registration within just two days."

"Under such circumstances, it was virtually impossible to complete the necessary preparation," it added.

At his October 23 briefing, Teodoro said the Philippines had sent an invitation to Beijing through a letter signed by Defense Undersecretary Ignacio Madriaga.

Four days later, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong confirmed that an invitation had been sent but China had yet to confirm its representative.

Beijing eventually sent Senior Capt. Yang Lei, its defense attaché in Manila, instead of its defense minister, marking China's lowest level of representation at the forum since its launch in 2010. 

Teodoro personally welcomed the other delegation heads at the venue but did not greet Yang, who was instead received by Madriaga.

Teodoro said there should be parity in rank, and that an undersecretary welcoming an attaché was “more than courteous.”  

The embassy did not identify which ASEAN countries that had supposedly objected to the Philippines’ handling of the invitation. 

Zhang made a similar claim last week, but Teodoro dismissed it as Beijing’s view rather than that of ASEAN. 

“So it is China’s position, it is not ASEAN’s position,” Teodoro said at the close of the meetings.  

ASEAN 2026

CHINA

DEFENSE
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