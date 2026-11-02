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ASEAN Summit: Makati bans flying of drones for whole November

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 2:47pm
ASEAN Summit: Makati bans flying of drones for whole November
Flags of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as seen in an undated image
NuwatPhoto via Canva Pro

MANILA, Philippines — Makati has banned the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles anywhere in the city for the whole of November for the ASEAN summit.

The Makati City government said in an advisory Monday, November 2 that the restriction is meant to ensure “smooth security and communications” during the ASEAN 2026 events.  

The ban comes ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, which will take place from November 16 to 18 in Manila. 

Malacañang has declared those three days as holidays for the summit, which marks the end of the Philippines’ year as chair before the leadership passes to Singapore for 2027. 

US President Donald Trump and other world leaders will attend the summit in Manila.  

The Philippine National Police has said that it would be deploying some 16,000 police officers and force multipliers to enhance the security for ASEAN delegates.

ASEAN 2026

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