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One Pinoy dead in Persian Gulf tanker explosion

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 10:56am
One Pinoy dead in Persian Gulf tanker explosion
Photo showing MT Velos Sapphire
Department of Migrant Workers via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — One Filipino seafarer has died after an explosion aboard an oil products tanker in the Persian Gulf in the early morning hours of November 5, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement on Saturday, November 7, the DMW said that the incident occurred aboard the MT Velos Sapphire, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, while it was en route to Sitrah, Bahrain. 

While initial reports suggest a drone attack may have caused the blast, authorities noted that the exact cause of the explosion remains unverified. The DMW said no environmental damage or oil spillage has been reported following the blast.

Meanwhile, 21 other Filipino crew members were reported safe and unharmed 

The vessel's licensed manning agency has notified the bereaved family after receiving official confirmation from the shipowner, and is currently providing guidance and assistance. 

The shipowner has also extended its condolences and pledged full support to the victim's relatives, according to the DMW.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said that the government is taking immediate steps to assist the family.

“We will provide all the support and guidance the bereaved family needs during this difficult time," Cacdac said.

The DMW confirmed it is also maintaining close coordination with both the shipowner and relevant international authorities to track ongoing developments, investigate the circumstances behind the blast, and ensure all necessary aid reaches the victim's family.

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

DMW

DRONE ATTACK

PERSIAN GULF
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