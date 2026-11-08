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Pope Leo accepts resignation Bangued bishop

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 2:49pm
Pope Leo accepts resignation Bangued bishop
Bangued, Abra Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian
Diocese of Cubao

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian of the Diocese of Bangued, Abra.

The Pontiff accepted Jaucian’s resignation on Sunday, November 8, according to the Vatican Press Office. 

Jaucian, 66, is a priest from the Society of Divine Word (SVD), has served as the bishop of Bangued since 2007, upon the appointment of Pope Benedict XVI. 

He replaced the former Bishop Artemio Lomboy Rillera, who was also from the SVD.

Catholic Bishops are required to submit their resignation upon reaching the age of 75, according to church law.

According to CBCP News, the Pontiff accepted his resignation under Paragraph 2 of Canon 401 of the Code of Canon Law, which provides for bishops who are unable to fulfill their duties because of ill health or another grave reason.

Jaucian was ordained to the priesthood in 1988 at the Divine Word College Chapel in Urdaneta City.

With Jaucian’s resignation, the CBCP News said the number of vacant ecclesiastical jurisdictions in the Philippines has risen to seven.

These include the dioceses of Bangued, Parañaque, Masbate, Kabankalan, Ilagan and Borongan, as well as the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo.

With Jaucian's resignation, an apostolic administrator is expected to be appointed within eight days the prelate's resignation. 

ABRA

BANGUED

BISHOP

LEOPOLDO JAUCIAN

POPE LEO XIV

ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
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