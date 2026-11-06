^

Headlines

DepEd says open bidding saved P1.4B on teachers' laptops

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 3:52pm
DepEd says open bidding saved P1.4B on teachers' laptops
Department Of Education head office at Meralco Ave., Pasig City
Patrick Roque via Wikipedia

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said it saved at least P1.4 billion in procuring more than 231,000 laptops for public school teachers by putting the contracts out to open bidding instead of negotiating with suppliers.

DepEd confirmed earlier this week that it bought 172,654 Apple MacBook Neo laptops, mostly for public school teachers, at about P43,000 each, roughly P6,900 below their retail price in the Philippines. The other 62,717 laptops for teachers run on Windows.

The department said winning bids ranged from about P41,200 to P42,700 per MacBook and P41,000 to P42,200 per Windows laptop, all within its budget ceiling of P42,718.  

"Our educators deserve reliable, high-performing technology without the government overpaying a single centavo," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said on Friday, November 6.

Six suppliers

DepEd awarded 78 contracts for the laptops to six suppliers, four for the MacBooks and two for the Windows units. Based on the unit prices it disclosed, the contracts are worth an estimated combined P9.7 billion to P10 billion.

Angara said the department drew more bidders by widening its search for suppliers and updating its technical specifications.

Each laptop comes with a five-year warranty, which DepEd said is the longest it has secured for laptops, compared with the standard one-year retail warranty.

The department put the commercial value of the full package, which includes productivity software, delivery to schools and teacher training, at more than P70,000 per unit.

Distribution starts on Monday, Nov. 9, and suppliers have until March 2027 to deliver all units. 

Schools and division offices will check eligibility under guidelines DepEd plans to issue soon, which give priority to teachers who have not yet received a government-issued laptop.

DepEd's orders for the MacBook units are Apple's biggest education deal for Mac, chief executive John Ternus said on Monday when he disclosed it during the company's quarterly earnings call.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said the purchase still leaves most of the country's nearly 900,000 public school teachers without a government-issued laptop.

Past deals

DepEd's previous laptop purchases have drawn allegations of overpricing and bid-rigging. In 2021, the department, through the Procurement Service (PS) of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), paid P58,300 each for laptops with low-end processors, against an approved budget of P35,000 per unit.

The Commission on Audit flagged the P2.4-billion purchase, which covered 39,583 teachers instead of the roughly 108,000 originally planned. In July 2025, the Ombudsman ordered graft charges filed against former Education Secretary Leonor Briones, former PS-DBM chief Lloyd Christopher Lao and other officials over the deal.

DEPED

LAPTOPS

SONNY ANGARA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Speaker rejects corruption claims in budget process

Speaker rejects corruption claims in budget process

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Breaking his silence on the controversy over insertions in the 2027 national budget by members of the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: VP Sara&rsquo;s witnesses for Nov. 9&ndash;13 hearings

LIST: VP Sara’s witnesses for Nov. 9–13 hearings

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
 Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyers have submitted a witness lineup for the Senate impeachment proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines embassy in Washington hopes for immigration policy changes

Philippines embassy in Washington hopes for immigration policy changes

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines’ top diplomat in Washington hopes for changes in the United States’ immigration policy after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Viral post falsely tags e-trikes at Marcos&rsquo; plant visit as gov't vehicles

Fact check: Viral post falsely tags e-trikes at Marcos’ plant visit as gov't vehicles

By Geraldine Santos | 1 day ago
Viral post mislabels e-trikes at Marcos’ plant visit as new government vehicles.
Headlines
fbtw
VP defense seeks subpoena for 24 witnesses

VP defense seeks subpoena for 24 witnesses

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court has been asked by the defense camp to subpoena 24 witnesses for the resumption of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines eyes acquisition of more BrahMos missiles

Philippines eyes acquisition of more BrahMos missiles

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Philippines has set its sights on acquiring more Indian BrahMos missiles to strengthen the country’s deterrence...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: No room for corruption in disaster rehab

Marcos Jr.: No room for corruption in disaster rehab

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The “full force of the law” would be applied to those taking advantage of other peoples’ miseries to enrich...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to maintain enabling environment for energy cause

Marcos to maintain enabling environment for energy cause

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to maintain an enabling environment for energy exploration investments as he witnessed the first...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Class suspensions to be based on data&rsquo;

‘Class suspensions to be based on data’

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Department of Education is finalizing a comprehensive Joint Memorandum Circular to establish operational guidelines for...
Headlines
fbtw
Up to P30,000 incentive for government workers in December

Up to P30,000 incentive for government workers in December

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Qualified government employees may receive up to P30,000 in a one-time incentive this December, subject to their agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with