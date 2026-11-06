^

Headlines

Cavite pet crematorium contracted Bulacan couple to cremate pets — NBI

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 7:42am
Cavite pet crematorium contracted Bulacan couple to cremate pets â€” NBI
A blurred image shows the remains of pets found inside plastic bags dumped along a roadside in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.
Luna and Furry Siblings via Facebook

Content warning: This article contains references to dumped animal remains.

 

MANILA, Philippines — Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor, Cavite, contracted a married couple in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, to cremate dead pets entrusted to the establishment, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Thursday, November 5.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the Bacoor-based crematorium had initially ordered cremation equipment, but the machinery was never delivered, forcing the establishment to outsource the service to the couple.

The couple was supposed to cremate the animals and return their ashes to Ahjay Paws for release to their respective owners.

However, the couple allegedly could not accommodate the volume of dead pets sent to their facility and resorted to burying some of the remains instead of cremating them.

“Ang findings na natin dito, Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium, wala siyang facility, wala siyang equipment to do the cremation. So pinadala niya doon. Malaki 'yung volume ng dumarating,” Matibag said in an interview with GMA News.

(Our findings here: Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium had no facility or equipment to perform cremations, so the animals were sent there. A large volume was being delivered.)

Matibag said the couple eventually buried the animals, while some remains were dumped instead of being properly disposed of.

“So ang ginawa nila, linibing nila,” he added, citing the couple's testimony.

(So what they did was bury them.)

The dead animals were transported from Bacoor to San Jose del Monte City using a delivery courier service. Matibag said the courier was unaware that the packages contained animal remains because these were placed in sacks and plastic bags.

The couple surrendered to the NBI on Wednesday, November 4, and submitted statements detailing how the animals were handled. They also expressed willingness to testify in the investigation.

“We will help the Department of Justice identify who qualifies as a witness to further establish who has liabilities, but there is already a sworn statement based on the investigation of the Environmental Crime Division,” Matibag explained.

The NBI will forward the complaints to the Department of Justice, which will determine whether the couple may qualify as state witnesses.

The investigation follows the discovery of the remains of 26 dogs and three cats in plastic bags along a roadside in San Jose del Monte City on October 31. Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla ordered the closure of Ahjay Paws and directed the police to investigate its owner.

Matibag said a total of 49 dead pets had been linked to the couple, including those recently found in Bulacan.

The NBI will initially file six cases based on the complaints submitted to the bureau, with Matibag saying investigators already have sufficient evidence to bring the matter before the prosecutor's office.

The agency is also investigating possible violations of sanitation and environmental laws arising from the transportation and disposal of the animal remains.

The crematorium's management could also face estafa and violations of the Consumer Protection Act.

Meanwhile, around 250 pet owners are expected to file complaints against Ahjay Paws, according to earlier statements from local authorities.

The NBI is also looking into the possible liability of other individuals involved in the operation and seeking an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order to prevent them from leaving the country.

ANIMALS

NBI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines embassy in Washington hopes for immigration policy changes

Philippines embassy in Washington hopes for immigration policy changes

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
The Philippines’ top diplomat in Washington hopes for changes in the United States’ immigration policy after the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: VP Sara&rsquo;s witnesses for Nov. 9&ndash;13 hearings

LIST: VP Sara’s witnesses for Nov. 9–13 hearings

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
 Vice President Sara Duterte’s lawyers have submitted a witness lineup for the Senate impeachment proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
VP defense seeks subpoena for 24 witnesses

VP defense seeks subpoena for 24 witnesses

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court has been asked by the defense camp to subpoena 24 witnesses for the resumption of Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Viral post falsely tags e-trikes at Marcos&rsquo; plant visit as gov't vehicles

Fact check: Viral post falsely tags e-trikes at Marcos’ plant visit as gov't vehicles

By Geraldine Santos | 18 hours ago
Viral post mislabels e-trikes at Marcos’ plant visit as new government vehicles.
Headlines
fbtw
Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

Stricter transport safety, security checks sought

By Helen Flores | 6 days ago
Senate committee on public services chairman Sen. Raffy Tulfo has urged agencies to ensure the safety of millions of people...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Up to P30,000 incentive for government workers in December

Up to P30,000 incentive for government workers in December

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 9 hours ago
Qualified government employees may receive up to P30,000 in a one-time incentive this December, subject to their agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI to file raps vs Cavite pet crematorium

NBI to file raps vs Cavite pet crematorium

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
 The National Bureau of Investigation will file six cases before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against a pet crematorium...
Headlines
fbtw
Thomas Markle&rsquo;s son named person of interest

Thomas Markle’s son named person of interest

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Thomas Markle’s son has been placed under investigation as a person of interest in a suspected child sexual abuse materials...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec targets 3 million new voters for 2028 elections

Comelec targets 3 million new voters for 2028 elections

By Cristina Chi | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is aiming to add about three million voters to the rolls for the 2028 national and local elections...
Headlines
fbtw
The new chief justice: Who is Rodil Zalameda?

The new chief justice: Who is Rodil Zalameda?

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
This marks the second appointment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Supreme Court and the first to the position of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with