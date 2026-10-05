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13 alleged True Brown Style members arrested in Metro Manila since 2024

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 4:34pm
13 alleged True Brown Style members arrested in Metro Manila since 2024
Photos showing policemen of the NCRPO.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office arrested 13 individuals allegedly linked to the True Brown Style (TBS) group in operations conducted from August 2024 to September 28, 2026.

In a statement Monday, October 5, the NCRPO said two suspects were arrested in 2024, four in 2025 and seven in the first nine months of 2026.

Six were arrested under the Southern Police District, four under the Manila Police District, two under the Quezon City Police District and one under the Northern Police District.

Police said the 13 individuals were linked to 21 alleged violations, including four firearms offenses, three illegal gambling cases, three kidnapping or illegal detention cases and two drug-related offenses.

Other alleged violations involved theft, homicide, trafficking in persons, cybercrime, the Anti-Hazing Law, child abuse, grave coercion and resistance or disobedience to a person in authority.

Focus on recruitment of minors

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, the NCRPO's officer-in-charge, ordered police districts and units across Metro Manila to intensify intelligence gathering and operations against people linked to the group.

A particular focus is to monitor operations that recruit minors.

"Our children should never be used as tools for criminal activities," Abrahano said. "We will pursue those who exploit children and ensure that our young people are protected from criminal influence."

The NCRPO also directed police districts to strengthen coordination with local governments, schools, barangays, parents and community leaders to identify possible recruitment involving minors.

Abrahano said the campaign would go beyond arrests, with police also monitoring recruitment patterns and coordinating with government agencies on intervention and rehabilitation for affected minors.

He urged parents, teachers, guardians and the public to report information involving the alleged grooming, exploitation or recruitment of minors for criminal activities.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier described TBS as a community-based criminal group with a presence in Metro Manila and many provinces. He said most members are in their late teens and early 20s and alleged that the group recruits children as young as 14 or 15 for criminal activities.

Remulla also alleged that some initiation rites involve robbing convenience stores at gunpoint.

"Before you can join the group, you have to rob a convenience store at gunpoint," Remulla previously told reporters.

Authorities have said they are gathering intelligence on the group's membership and structure as part of efforts to stop its alleged recruitment of minors.

CRIMINAL

GANG

JONVIC REMULLA

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION POLICE OFFICE

NCRPO

TRUE BROWN STYLE GANG
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