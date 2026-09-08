Romualdez seeks hospital custody until medically cleared

Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) lies in a hospital bed at Cardinal Santos Medical Center as police place him under custody on Sept. 7, 2026, following the Sandiganbayan's issuance of a warrant in a P7.44-billion plunder case.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) asked the Sandiganbayan to allow him to remain under custody at Cardinal Santos Medical Center until doctors clear him for transfer to a detention facility.

In a manifestation and urgent motion late Monday, September 7, Romualdez's lawyers said his request was not an attempt to avoid arrest or custody, but an accommodation for what they described as documented medical needs requiring continued inpatient care.

"Accused Romualdez has a documented cardiac history and has remained under continuing care for that condition," the manifestation read.

Romualdez proposed a court-supervised arrangement that would include round-the-clock guards, visitor restrictions and a visitor log, periodic medical certificates, independent verification of his condition and a prohibition on leaving or transferring from the hospital without court approval except for medical emergencies.

"Accused seeks no exemption from arrest, custody, booking, security restrictions, court appearances, or eventual transfer to the detention facility designated by the Honorable Court," the motion said.

His lawyers asked that he remain at Cardinal Santos "for so long as inpatient confinement remains medically necessary" and until he is medically cleared for transfer.

The filing cited Romualdez's history of cardiovascular disease and several other conditions, as well as an angioplasty he underwent in October 2024. It also lists other conditions including hypertension, coronaru artery disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and hypothyroidism.

It also cited a June Sandiganbayan ruling that allowed former Public Works secretary Manuel Bonoan to remain under hospital arrest despite a no-bail recommendation, subject to government medical evaluation, security and regular reports to the court. Bonoan has since been released from detention on the promise of his testimony as state witness to how public flood-control funds have been siphoned through private contractors and substandard or nonexistent projects.

Romualdez was arrested Monday night at Cardinal Santos after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant over a P7.44-billion plunder case filed by the Ombudsman.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said police would check Romualdez's condition daily until he was well enough to be presented to court. Armed police were stationed outside his room while he remained under custody.

The Sandiganbayan has said it would make its own assessment of whether Romualdez's medical condition affects his transfer to a regular detention facility. — with reports from Ian Laqui