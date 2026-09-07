Ombudsman files plunder case vs Romualdez over flood-control scandal

Then-Speaker Martin Romualdez (C) greets lawmakers after they voted to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Metro Manila on February 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:00 p.m.) — The Office of the Ombudsman filed a plunder case Monday, September 7 against former House speaker Martin Romualdez and three others over their alleged involvement in the flood-control corruption scandal.

A copy of the Information also names former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, private individual Joselyn Traguia Serenio and Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp. president Felicito Cristobal Guevarra as Romualdez's co-accused.

The filing came a few days after former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan was released from detention after the Sandiganbayan dropped him as an accused in a separate plunder and graft case. The Ombudsman had said it wanted Bonoan to testify as a state witness in other flood-control cases, including those involving Romualdez.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano arrived at the Sandiganbayan around noon on to file the Information for plunder under Republic Act 7080.

In July, the Ombudsman described Romualdez as an alleged "central figure" in a scheme to divert funds intended for flood-control projects.

Romualdez has denied wrongdoing.

Bonoan's prior release

Bonoan was released from the PNP General Hospital on September 4 after the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division excluded him from plunder and graft cases involving alleged P573 million in flood-control kickbacks.

The Ombudsman sought his exclusion after he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and serve as a state witness. Bonoan still faces a separate bailable graft case before another Sandiganbayan division.

It was not immediately clear whether Bonoan's testimony formed part of the plunder charges filed against Romualdez on Monday.

Romualdez's camp had raised concerns over Bonoan's potential role even before the case was filed.

"We are requesting the Ombudsman to inform us if there is any allegation from Secretary Bonoan against former Speaker Romualdez and to give us ample time to comment on it," Romualdez's legal counsel and spokesperson Ade Fajardo said Sunday.

Fajardo said Romualdez should be given an opportunity to respond to any new allegations during the preliminary investigation stage. — with reports from Ian Laqui