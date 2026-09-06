Jovic outlasts Eala, silences crowd in US Open thrillerÂ 

Jovic outlasts Eala, silences crowd in US Open thriller

Iva Jovic of the United States and Alexandra Eala of Philippines hug each other after their Women's Singles third-round match on Day 7 of the 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Iva Jovic reminded everyone Sunday that, for all the attention surrounding her celebrated friendship and rivalry with Alex Eala, she remains one of the brightest young faces in tennis.

And on the biggest stage, with the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd roaring behind every point, the 18-year-old American once again proved she had the nerve – and the answers – to deny her 21-year-old Filipina friend.

Jovic weathered Eala’s power, absorbed the deafening support of the Filipino crowd, and survived a grueling, momentum-swinging battle to prevail, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, and march into her first Round of 16 of the US Open.

It was a match in which fortunes swung like a pendulum, often changing hands within the space of a few points. Neither player was willing to give an inch, and the tension was evident from the opening serve.

Breaks came aplenty. So did booming returns, daring changes of pace and stretches when one player appeared ready to seize control, only for the other to answer immediately.

The crowd, meanwhile, became a character of its own.

Filipino fans packed Arthur Ashe and made their presence felt every time Eala produced a winner, turning the stadium into a wall of noise behind the Filipina.

Jovic had to fight not only Eala’s relentless game but also the emotional surge coming from the stands.

At several points, the chair umpire was forced to call the crowd to order, reminding spectators to remain quiet between the first and second serves – a measure of just how charged the atmosphere had become.

Yet rather than wilt under the noise, Jovic embraced the moment.

“I don’t even know what to say. That felt like a marathon, and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match, but it’s really worth it for this feeling,” said Jovic after the grueling three-hour, three-minute escape.

The American admitted the victory carried unusual emotional weight.

“I’m usually not one that shows that many emotions, but this one really meant a lot to me, so it’s everything to have another match here at the US Open,” she added.

She also made sure to acknowledge the Filipino supporters who had come out in force for Eala.

“The Filipino fans were amazing,” said Jovic, praising the passionate support that lifted the match to another level.

For Eala, the result was a painful reminder that Jovic has become a particularly difficult puzzle to solve.

The two have developed a friendship off the court since teaming up for the first time in Auckland in January 2026, but Jovic has repeatedly had the upper hand when they meet in competition. She first beat Eala at last year’s French Open, 6-4, 6-2, before doing it again at the Queen’s Club Championships, 6-2, 6-2.

This time, however, Eala looked far more capable of breaking that pattern.

Her serve, which had steadily improved throughout her New York campaign, held up for long stretches. Her groundstrokes repeatedly pushed Jovic back, while her willingness to change tactics kept the American guessing.

But whenever Eala seemed poised to turn the match around, Jovic found a response.

With the pressure mounting and Eala needing to hold, the Filipina charged the net in an attempt to disrupt Jovic’s rhythm. Jovic, however, came up with the right answers, including a perfectly judged lob that caught Eala unable to recover in time.

Eala refused to fold.

She fought back to take the next two points and regain the advantage at 30-15, keeping alive the possibility of another momentum shift.

But the margins were razor-thin.

A long return allowed Jovic to draw level, and the American then produced a brilliant down-the-line winner to move ahead again and earn another match point.

This time, she did not let it escape.

After a brief exchange, Eala’s forehand return sailed into the net.

Game. Set. Match.

Jovic dropped to the court and rolled onto her back, overcome by the sheer release of emotion. Only hours earlier, she had found herself sprawled on the same court after failing to chase down one of Eala’s punishing forehand returns.

Now, however, she was down for an entirely different reason.

She rose slowly, wiped away tears and slammed her racket to the ground, finally allowing the magnitude of the victory to wash over her.

Across the net, Eala fought her own tears.

The Filipina had come tantalizingly close to reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam, but once again, it was the familiar figure of Jovic who stood in her way.

Still, there was no bitterness between them.

Eala crossed the court and embraced Jovic in a long, emotional hug – a fitting end to a match in which friendship had been temporarily put aside but never forgotten.

“We had a big hug before the match and a big hug after, so no bad blood there,” said Jovic.

As Eala headed toward the dugout, Jovic and the Filipino fans gave her a sustained round of applause.

For a moment, the fierce competition dissolved into something warmer.

Eala wiped away her tears and acknowledged the crowd, while Jovic watched on – herself still emotional after surviving a battle that demanded nearly everything she had.

On this night, the American had once again been the better player.

But the Arthur Ashe Stadium belonged to both of them.