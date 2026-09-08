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P650 hazard pay, additional benefits for media workers proposed in Senate

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 8, 2026 | 10:59am
P650 hazard pay, additional benefits for media workers proposed in Senate
This photo take on July 3, 2026 shows media workers in Senate preparing their equipment ahead of the start of impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — A proposed measure in the Senate seeks to grant hazard pay and additional benefits to media workers who face occupational hazards while performing their duties.

Senate Bill No. 2440, or the proposed Media Workers Hazard Pay Act, seeks to require employers of public and private media entities to provide a minimum P650 daily hazard pay for media workers assigned to dangerous, embattled, or disease-infested areas.

“Media workers working for government or private entities who are already enjoying similar benefits equal or superior to the above amount shall no longer be entitled to such hazard pay,” the bill read.

It also proposed to provide mandatory additional insurance to media personnel in the event of death or injury in the course of their duties.

Among the proposed additional insurance benefits are a death benefit worth up to P200,000 for each media worker, a disability benefit also worth up to P200,000, and medical insurance worth up to P100,000.

The proposed bill also included a clause for overtime work and night shift differential pay for media personnel who are required to work beyond the normal eight-hour duty and for those who work between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. the next day.

The bill said the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will coordinate with the Civil Service Commission and other relevant agencies to establish the guidelines to accredit media workers for such benefits.

The bill was filed by Sen. Mark Villar, who cited the role of the media in providing information to the public during challenging conditions, such as in the middle of conflicts and rough weather.

“Media workers serve as the eyes and ears of the public during the most difficult and dangerous situations. If we expect them to face danger to keep our fellow citizens safe and well-informed, it is also our duty to ensure that they are protected, insured, and fairly compensated,” Villar said in a statement.

MARK VILLAR

MEDIA WORKERS
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