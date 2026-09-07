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Senate sets 3 straight weeks of impeachment trial in October

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 7, 2026 | 5:20pm
Senate sets 3 straight weeks of impeachment trial in October
The Senate, sitting as an Impeachment Court, resumes its hearing on Monday, August 3, 2026, on Article I of the case against Vice President Sara Duterte, which concerns the alleged misuse, questionable liquidation and systematic misappropriation of confidential funds.
Senate Social Media Unit / Wendell D. Alinea

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has finalized its calendar for the next seven weeks, reserving its mornings for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte and its afternoons for the proposed 2027 national budget.

The schedule takes effect today and runs through October 23, according to the calendar released by Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri on Monday, September 7.

Senators have been lamenting how the trial may eat up the hours the Senate typically devotes at this time of the year to deliberating the proposed national budget. 

The adjusted calendar was settled in an all-senators caucus and formally announced last week. Here's what it looks like: 

Senate calendar for September and October showing impeachment trial days, budget hearings and plenary sessions, with mornings and afternoons split.

Senate calendar from September, October

The adjusted Senate schedule, as agreed upon in an all-member caucus, sets three straight weeks of the impeachment trial in October.

 
Impeachment trial
 
Plenary session
 
Budget hearings

September

MonTueWedThuFri
7
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8
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9
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10
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11
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14
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15
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16
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17
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18
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21
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22
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23
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24
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25
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28
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?
29
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30
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?
 
 

October

MonTueWedThuFri
 
 
 
1
?
?
2
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5
?
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6
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7
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8
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9
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12
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13
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14
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15
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16
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19
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20
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21
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22
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23
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September afternoons combine budget hearings with plenary sessions. October 19 to 23 budget hearings are held when necessary.  

 

In September, the Senate has arranged its schedule so that the trial will take place in the mornings from Monday through Wednesday. During the afternoons of those days, senators will hold budget hearings and the plenary sessions. Thursdays and Fridays are dedicated entirely to budget hearings.

  • September 7, 8 and 9 — impeachment in the morning; budget hearings and session in the afternoon
  • September 10 and 11 — budget hearings, whole day
  • September 14, 15 and 16 — impeachment in the morning; budget and session in the afternoon
  • September 17 and 18 — budget hearings, whole day
  • September 21, 22 and 23 — impeachment in the morning; budget and session in the afternoon
  • September 24 and 25 — budget hearings, whole day
  • September 28, 29 and 30 — impeachment in the morning; budget and session in the afternoon

October will see the Senate devote three straight weeks to the impeachment trial as full-day hearings are set for October 1 and 2, October 5 to 9, and October 12 to 15.

Budget hearings then resume whole-day on October 16, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, when necessary, according to the calendar.

Presiding officer Sen. Chiz Escudero earlier said the trial will then resume on November 9 and November 16, both Mondays, with the rest of those weeks reserved for floor debates on the budget.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

NATIONAL BUDGET

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

SENATE
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