^

Headlines

Gov't to seek Romualdez transfer to PNP hospital, says Remulla

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 8, 2026 | 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is set to seek the transfer of former House speaker Martin Romualdez from Cardinal Santos Medical Center to the Philippine National Police General Hospital at Camp Crame, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday, September 7.

Romualdez, a lawmaker from Leyte, remains under police custody at Cardinal Santos after his arrest Monday night over a P7.44-billion plunder case, but Remulla said the government does not agree that he should stay at the private hospital once he can be accommodated at the PNP facility.

"Hindi kami pumapayag sa Cardinal Santos, kaya naman namin sa Crame 'yan. But it is up to the discretion of the court kung papayagan siyang ilipat na sa Crame," Remulla said at a briefing. ("We do not agree to keep him at Cardinal Santos. We can handle his condition at Crame. But it is up to the court whether he will be allowed to be transferred there.")

Remulla said the motion could be filed before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Romualdez's camp earlier asked the Sandiganbayan to allow him to remain at Cardinal Santos until he is medically cleared for transfer, citing cardiovascular disease, coronary artery disease, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

Remulla said doth a PNP doctor and Romualdez's personal physician agreed that his condition was unstable when the arrest warrant was served.

He said the PNP General Hospital has facilities capable of handling Romualdez's medical needs.

Round-the-clock watch

Remulla said Romualdez is considered a person deprived of liberty and is under the custody of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group while confined at Cardinal Santos.

Two armed police officers have been assigned to guard him around the clock, while his movement is restricted within the hospital.

Remulla also described Romualdez as a flight risk.

"Dalawa ang kanyang private jet, tatlo ang kanyang helicopter, tatlo ang kanyang yate, so he is a flight risk," Remulla said. ("He has two private jets, three helicopters and three yachts, so he is a flight risk.")

PNP doctors will continue checking Romualdez's condition daily while he remains at the hospital.

"As soon as he is fit and able to appear in court, dadalhin na po namin siya," Remulla said. ("As soon as he is fit and able to appear in court, we will bring him.")

The Sandiganbayan Third Division issued the warrant after finding probable cause in the plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman against Romualdez and three others over an alleged P7.44-billion kickback scheme involving government projects.

CARDINAL SANTOS MEDICAL CENTER

DILG

JONVIC ROMULLA

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Remulla: VP Sara sought jail stay, handcuff photos

Remulla: VP Sara sought jail stay, handcuff photos

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp initially wanted her to be arrested and jailed at Camp Crame, asking about detention...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. controlling senators, judges, police &ndash; Sara

Marcos Jr. controlling senators, judges, police – Sara

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Stressing that she does not trust law enforcers and the judiciary, Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday accused President...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE Coverage: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Sept. 1
play

LIVE Coverage: Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, Sept. 1

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 days ago
Follow the trial, in context and in real time.
Headlines
fbtw
Intel fund recipients match names of kids, dead people

Intel fund recipients match names of kids, dead people

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
A person who was recorded to have died 61 years ago and a two-month-old baby were among the supposed informants paid by Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 7: '11th hour' admissions, switching articles

Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 7: '11th hour' admissions, switching articles

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
Three key moments and developments from Day 22 of the impeachment trial, September 7.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEAG board faces plunder over cauldron

SEAG board faces plunder over cauldron

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into charges of plunder and violations of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft...
Headlines
fbtw
Martin prepared to face charges

Martin prepared to face charges

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
 Leyte congressman and former speaker Martin Romualdez is prepared to “face the allegations against him through...
Headlines
fbtw
Leptospirosis breaches epidemic level in Manila

Leptospirosis breaches epidemic level in Manila

By Andrew Ronquillo | 14 hours ago
The number of leptospirosis cases in Manila has exceeded the epidemiologic threshold, the city health department announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Defense: Names used for secret funds were aliases

Defense: Names used for secret funds were aliases

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The defense team maintained yesterday that the names used in acknowledging receipt of confidential funds for the Office of...
Headlines
fbtw
P14 billion in calamity funds released as of August &ndash; DBM

P14 billion in calamity funds released as of August – DBM

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 14 hours ago
The government has released P14.02 billion in calamity funds as of end-August as it stepped up disaster response and repair...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with