Gov't to seek Romualdez transfer to PNP hospital, says Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is set to seek the transfer of former House speaker Martin Romualdez from Cardinal Santos Medical Center to the Philippine National Police General Hospital at Camp Crame, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Tuesday, September 7.

Romualdez, a lawmaker from Leyte, remains under police custody at Cardinal Santos after his arrest Monday night over a P7.44-billion plunder case, but Remulla said the government does not agree that he should stay at the private hospital once he can be accommodated at the PNP facility.

"Hindi kami pumapayag sa Cardinal Santos, kaya naman namin sa Crame 'yan. But it is up to the discretion of the court kung papayagan siyang ilipat na sa Crame," Remulla said at a briefing. ("We do not agree to keep him at Cardinal Santos. We can handle his condition at Crame. But it is up to the court whether he will be allowed to be transferred there.")

Remulla said the motion could be filed before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Romualdez's camp earlier asked the Sandiganbayan to allow him to remain at Cardinal Santos until he is medically cleared for transfer, citing cardiovascular disease, coronary artery disease, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

Remulla said doth a PNP doctor and Romualdez's personal physician agreed that his condition was unstable when the arrest warrant was served.

He said the PNP General Hospital has facilities capable of handling Romualdez's medical needs.

Round-the-clock watch

Remulla said Romualdez is considered a person deprived of liberty and is under the custody of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group while confined at Cardinal Santos.

Two armed police officers have been assigned to guard him around the clock, while his movement is restricted within the hospital.

Remulla also described Romualdez as a flight risk.

"Dalawa ang kanyang private jet, tatlo ang kanyang helicopter, tatlo ang kanyang yate, so he is a flight risk," Remulla said. ("He has two private jets, three helicopters and three yachts, so he is a flight risk.")

PNP doctors will continue checking Romualdez's condition daily while he remains at the hospital.

"As soon as he is fit and able to appear in court, dadalhin na po namin siya," Remulla said. ("As soon as he is fit and able to appear in court, we will bring him.")

The Sandiganbayan Third Division issued the warrant after finding probable cause in the plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman against Romualdez and three others over an alleged P7.44-billion kickback scheme involving government projects.