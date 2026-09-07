Romualdez arrested in P7.44-B flood-control plunder case

MANILA, Philippines (5th update, 7:36 p.m.) — Authorities served the arrest warrant against former House speaker Martin Romualdez at Cardinal Santos Medical Center on Monday, September 7, where he remains confined for a cardiovascular ailment and unstable pressure.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed that the warrant had been served and said Romualdez is now deprived of liberty.

"We will check everyday until he is well enough to be presented to court," Remulla told reporters, as seen in a News5 video.

"In the meantime, mayroon kaming armed guards, armed police outside his door and... he is now considered a person deprived of liberty," he added.

Romualdez was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon, shortly after the Office of the Ombudsman filed a P7.44-billion plunder case against him and three others, Remulla said, relaying what Romualdez's daughter told him. The Leyte lawmaker had an anxiety attack, he added.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division earlier Monday found probable cause and issued warrants of arrest against Romualdez, former lawmaker Zaldy Co, Romualdez aide Joselyn Tragua Serenio and businessman Felicito Cristobal Guevarra. This was hours after the Office of the Ombudsman filed the case against them.

In the warrant, the Sandiganbayan said it found probable cause after reviewing the Ombudsman's resolution, supporting documents and records.

"The issuance of a warrant of arrest signifies only that, after personally evaluating the records, the Court found probable cause to believe that the accused committed the offense charged," the anti-graft court said.

The warrants state that no bail is recommended. The court also issued hold departure orders against all four accused.

The court stressed that the finding does not determine guilt and that all accused remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Since plunder is a non-bailable case, Romualdez is expected to be booked and detained once released from the medical facility. Co, meanwhile, remains at large as he evaded arrest over a related plunder case. He was reported to have been seeking asylum in Europe.

Serving of warrant. Upon receiving the case from the Ombudsman, Sandiganbayan moved to swiftly raffle the plunder charges off to its Third Division. It later released the arrest warrant.

By Monday evening, authorities congragated at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez, and personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region and Eastern Police District were on site.

Remulla told reporters that Romualdez's hospital confinement would not prevent authorities from serving the warrant. A hospital arrest is among the options being considered.

The case

The Ombudsman accused Romualdez, Co and their co-accused of receiving at least P7.44 billion in commissions, shares, kickbacks, "commitments" and other financial benefits on at least 15 occasions.

According to the charge, the money allegedly came from contractors and other entities with interests in flood control, infrastructure and other government projects funded under the national budgets from 2022 to 2025.

Prosecutors alleged that some of the money was delivered to properties owned, occupied by or associated with Romualdez and received by Serenio and other people allegedly acting on his behalf.

Romualdez, a congressman from Leyte, and Co, a former Ako Bicol party-list lawmaker, are accused of receiving the alleged benefits by reason of their public offices and positions.

The court said proceedings would be governed by the Constitution, applicable laws, Rules of Court and the evidence presented before it. — reports from Ian Laqui and The STAR / Mark Villeza