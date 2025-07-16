^

Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 5:51pm
The Senate plenary hall
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has formally responded to the Supreme Court’s order on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment through a Manifestation Ad Cautelam, which means compliance while proceeding with caution.

In a July 8 order, the Supreme Court asked both chambers of Congress to explain the details of the impeachment case. Among the details the Supreme Court asked Congress to explain are the separate impeachment cases filed against Duterte in the House of Representatives.

The Senate replied that it was not able to sufficiently answer some of the items. 

“Respondent Senate manifests that it lacks sufficient knowledge or information on the matters stated under items (a) to (k) of the said Resolution, and this, not in a position to respond to the Honorable Court’s directive,” the Senate said. 

The items in question pertain to the impeachment proceedings that occurred in the House prior to transmission of the case to the Senate.

The Senate further explained that many of the Supreme Court’s questions relate to information they themselves sought from the House of Representatives.

“The Senate's filing of a Manifestation Ad Cautelam underscores the constitutional boundaries of each branch and the limits of what information the Senate can provide especially when it has no official access to these matters and when these matters are similarly being asked from the House to provide in its Order dated June 11, 2025,” Senate Impeachment Court spokesperson Regie Tongol said in a statement. 

The impeachment trial of Duterte has been a point of contention between the House and the Senate, with the two often exchanging verbal barbs. 

While the Senate has stressed that it wanted to proceed with caution, many senators have been explicit in their desire to acquit Duterte without a trial. 

Duterte’s impeachment complaint stemmed from alleged corruption in the Office of the Vice President. It also cited her death threat to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Aranaeta Marcos and then House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

