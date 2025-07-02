^

Headlines

Skibidi no more? Lacson seeks to bar minors from social media

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 1:33pm
Skibidi no more? Lacson seeks to bar minors from social media
Sen. Ping Lacson, upon the resumption of Congress this week, has filed a measure seeking to ban minors from social media.
Senate PRIB; Tracy le Blanc via Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ping Lacson has filed a bill aiming to regulate social media use by minors in the Philippines, citing its dangers to children’s mental health.

Titled “An Act Regulating the Use of Social Media Platforms by Minors, Imposing Age Restrictions, Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof, and for Other Purposes,” the measure would prohibit individuals under 18 from accessing or using social media platforms.

The bill references a United Nations Children's Fund, or UNICEF, study that warns children are vulnerable to cyberbullying, online harassment and body image pressure.

Lacson said the measure was inspired by similar policies in other countries.

“Taking inspiration from this model, and in adherence to our State’s declared policy of promoting and protecting the mental and emotional well-being of its children, this bill is being proposed to protect Filipino children below 18 years old from online risks and harmful content,” Lacson said.

Under the bill, social media platforms would be required to verify the identity of users through means such as ID verification and facial recognition. Platforms would be expected to conduct regular audits of user accounts and remove underage users.

They must also establish mechanisms to respond when age-restricted users are found.

Violations carry steep fines:

  • Platforms could be fined between P1 million and P20 million.
  • Internet service providers (ISPs) face administrative fines ranging from P300,000 to P3 million for failing to enforce government-ordered blocks.
  • Third-party age verification providers who violate data privacy laws may be fined P500,000 to P5 million and permanently banned from operating in the Philippines.

Lacson said the bill would be consistent with the Data Privacy Act and other relevant laws.

DICT's task. The Department of Information and Communications Technology would serve as the lead implementing agency and oversee compliance by platforms and ISPs should the bill pass.

Several lawmakers and officials have recently raised alarm over the dangers of unregulated social media use. Some have cited the spread of disinformation, while others have cited the prevalence of child sexual abuse materials online.

 

DISINFORMATION

PING LACSON

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Senators may vote on motion to dismiss VP&rsquo;s case&rsquo;

‘Senators may vote on motion to dismiss VP’s case’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian maintained that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte must proceed, even as he expects...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells 13 girlfriends: Get new boyfriend

Duterte tells 13 girlfriends: Get new boyfriend

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Exactly how many “girlfriends” does detained former president Rodrigo Duterte really have?
Headlines
fbtw
Veteran bloc to back Sotto for SP

Veteran bloc to back Sotto for SP

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
Ruling himself out as a contender for the Senate presidency, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri yesterday revealed that the “veteran...
Headlines
fbtw
Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment
play

Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Newly installed Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate must hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte instead...
Headlines
fbtw
After &lsquo;double acquittal&rsquo;: De Lima to file case for wrongful prosecution

After ‘double acquittal’: De Lima to file case for wrongful prosecution

By EJ Macababbad | 15 hours ago
Following her acquittal, ML party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is turning the tables on those who had her jailed over trumped-up...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICC confirms &lsquo;sophisticated&rsquo; cyber security attack

ICC confirms ‘sophisticated’ cyber security attack

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The International Criminal Court has confirmed that a “sophisticated” cyber security incident targeted its...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace backs open bicam budget deliberations

Palace backs open bicam budget deliberations

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday backed calls to open to the public bicameral budget deliberations.
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PTA head Barbers gets 8 years for graft

Ex-PTA head Barbers gets 8 years for graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Robert Dean Barbers, former general manager of the defunct Philippine Tourism Authority, was sentenced to up to eight...
Headlines
fbtw
Customs chief told: Fight smuggling, boost border protection

Customs chief told: Fight smuggling, boost border protection

By Christine Boton | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has directed newly appointed Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno to intensify border protection and strengthen...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with