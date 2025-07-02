Skibidi no more? Lacson seeks to bar minors from social media

Sen. Ping Lacson, upon the resumption of Congress this week, has filed a measure seeking to ban minors from social media.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ping Lacson has filed a bill aiming to regulate social media use by minors in the Philippines, citing its dangers to children’s mental health.

Titled “An Act Regulating the Use of Social Media Platforms by Minors, Imposing Age Restrictions, Providing Penalties for Violations Thereof, and for Other Purposes,” the measure would prohibit individuals under 18 from accessing or using social media platforms.

The bill references a United Nations Children's Fund, or UNICEF, study that warns children are vulnerable to cyberbullying, online harassment and body image pressure.

Lacson said the measure was inspired by similar policies in other countries.

“Taking inspiration from this model, and in adherence to our State’s declared policy of promoting and protecting the mental and emotional well-being of its children, this bill is being proposed to protect Filipino children below 18 years old from online risks and harmful content,” Lacson said.

Under the bill, social media platforms would be required to verify the identity of users through means such as ID verification and facial recognition. Platforms would be expected to conduct regular audits of user accounts and remove underage users.

They must also establish mechanisms to respond when age-restricted users are found.

Violations carry steep fines:

Platforms could be fined between P1 million and P20 million.

Internet service providers (ISPs) face administrative fines ranging from P300,000 to P3 million for failing to enforce government-ordered blocks.

Third-party age verification providers who violate data privacy laws may be fined P500,000 to P5 million and permanently banned from operating in the Philippines.

Lacson said the bill would be consistent with the Data Privacy Act and other relevant laws.

DICT's task. The Department of Information and Communications Technology would serve as the lead implementing agency and oversee compliance by platforms and ISPs should the bill pass.

Several lawmakers and officials have recently raised alarm over the dangers of unregulated social media use. Some have cited the spread of disinformation, while others have cited the prevalence of child sexual abuse materials online.