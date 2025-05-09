Pope Leo XIV elected in fourth ballot, among fastest in papal history â€” CBCP

^

Pope Leo XIV elected in fourth ballot, among fastest in papal history — CBCP

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 11:49am
Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.
Vatican Media

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV’s quick ascent to the papacy places him among the fastest-elected pontiffs in the Catholic Church’s history, according to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The 133 cardinal-electors reached the two-thirds majority needed to elect Leo by the fourth round of voting, surpassing the pace of the 2013 conclave that selected the late Pope Francis after five ballots. He had the same voting rounds as former Pope Benedict XVI, who was elected in 2005. 

CBCP spokesperson Jerome Secillano said the College of Cardinals had likely weighed Leo’s credentials ahead of the conclave, having studied his background during general congregations. 

“Ito na 'yung pinakamabilis kasi parang umabot lang yata ng four ballots. ‘Yung factor siguro dito even before, kino-consider na nila itong si Cardinal Prevost,” he told reporters on Friday, May 9.

(This was the fastest, I think it only took about four ballots. One possible factor is that even before, they have already considered Cardinal Prevost.)

“So ibig sabihin baka naman napakinggan na nila, nakita nila 'yung background sa general congregations,” he added. (That means they may have already listened to him and checked his background during the general congregations.)

Before becoming Pope Leo XIV, he was Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a missionary who spent about a third of his life serving in Peru. 

RELATED: Meet Pope Leo XIV: Mathematician, multilingual, with roots in the Americas

In recent years, he held high-ranking positions that assisted his predecessor globally, serving as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America in 2023. 

With his election at 69 years old, Leo not only becomes the youngest pope of the 21st century but also makes history as the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

Secillano said the papal name Leo XIV reflects a legacy rooted in service to the poor and underserved. It follows Leo XII who championed workers’ rights, dignity, free trade and right to association, he added. 

“So in essence, ang focus pa rin [ay] mga mahihirap (the focus is still on the poor),” he said. 

Since 2015, he has publicly spoken out against anti-immigration measures, including those under US President Donald Trump, reflecting his predecessor’s dedication to the marginalized, migrants and displaced.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Philippines has about 93 million Catholics, making it one of the world’s largest Catholic populations. 

Leo previously visited the Philippines in 2004 as Prior General of the Augustinians, traveling to Cebu while still a priest. He returned in 2010 to celebrate Mass at San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila.

Pope Leo XIV, the 267th successor of Saint Peter and the first pontiff from the Order of Saint Augustine, began his papacy with a call for peace through dialogue and unity.

