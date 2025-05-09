^

Headlines

Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 3:42am
Flashback: When Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited the Philippines
Pope Leo XIV (middle), also known as Robert Prevost, along with Augustinian missionaries when he visited the Philippines in 2004.
Archdiocese of Cebu via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The newly elected pope, Leo XIV, previously visited the Philippines while he was still a priest.

In a post on Friday, May 9, the Archdiocese of Cebu said that Pope Leo XIV, then known as Robert Prevost, visited Cebu in 2004 as the Prior General of the Augustinians.

He also blessed the Augustinian Friary in Mohon, Talisay City, according to the archdiocese.

He also visited Intramuros in 2010, where he celebrated Mass at San Agustín Church during the Order of Saint Augustine’s Intermediate General Chapter.

Prevost is the 267th head of the Roman Catholic Church and will lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

He is the first pope from the Order of Saint Augustine — commonly known as the Augustinians — and the second pope from the Americas, following Pope Francis, who died on April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis elevated him to cardinal in 2023.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on the second day of the conclave, with the decision reached on the fourth ballot. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney at 12:08 a.m. (Manila time).

Three Filipino cardinals—Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Cardinal Jose Advincula and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David—are among the cardinal-electors in this year's conclave.

ARCHDIOCESE OF CEBU

PAPAL WATCH

POPE

POPE LEO XIV

ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH

ROME

VATICAN CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Black smoke rises anew: No new pope chosen yet after second, third ballots
play

Black smoke rises anew: No new pope chosen yet after second, third ballots

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 hours ago
(Updated) Black smoke rose once again from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 8 (PST),...
Headlines
fbtw
First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts
play

First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
No pope was elected in the first round of voting by the College of Cardinals, as black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino cardinals Tagle, Advincula, David swear oath for conclave
play

Filipino cardinals Tagle, Advincula, David swear oath for conclave

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The full oath was recited in order of precedence, with the most senior cardinals being first and the last to be with the newest...
Headlines
fbtw
White smoke rises: Cardinals elect new pope

White smoke rises: Cardinals elect new pope

5 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
ICC rejects Duterte camp&rsquo;s plea to remove 2 judges

ICC rejects Duterte camp’s plea to remove 2 judges

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
 International Criminal Court pre-trial judges have dismissed the petition of lawyers of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China ships harass Philippines Navy vessel in West Philippine Sea

China ships harass Philippines Navy vessel in West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 5 hours ago
Two Chinese warships and a coast guard vessel sailed dangerously close to the Philippine Navy’s BRP Emilio Jacinto in...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA issues thunderstorm safety tips

PAGASA issues thunderstorm safety tips

By Bella Cariaso | 5 hours ago
With many deaths attributed to lightning strikes across the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Foreign observers not allowed in poll precincts

Comelec: Foreign observers not allowed in poll precincts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 5 hours ago
Foreign observers are not allowed to enter polling precincts on election day, according to the Commission on Elections. ...
Headlines
fbtw
BIR reminds candidates to declare unused campaign funds

BIR reminds candidates to declare unused campaign funds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
As the campaign period winds down, the Bureau of Internal Revenue  has reminded candidates to declare unused election...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with