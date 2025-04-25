Principal removed from position after viral toga incident

MANILA, Philippines — The school principal at the center of a controversial graduation ceremony in Antique has been removed from their position, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed on Friday, April 25.

"Due to the directive from the President, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara acted immediately, and the said teacher has been removed as principal from the school," Castro said in mixed English and Filipino at a press conference.

The former principal, however, retains their teaching license, Castro added.

The license to teach can be revoked or suspended by the Board for Professional Teachers under the Professional Regulation Commission, as stated in Republic Act 7836 or the Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994.

DepEd told Philstar.com in a message that the school principal has been reassigned to the school division office pending a probe.

“In the meantime, the assistant regional director of Region 6 shall temporarily perform her functions,” DepEd said.

Controversy erupted over the actions of the school principal after a video went viral that captured her abrupt interruption of the graduation ceremony at Colonel Ruperto Abellon National School in Laua-an, Antique, on April 15.

In the video, the principal can be heard reprimanding graduating senior high school students for wearing togas on graduation day instead of donning school uniforms and the prescribed sablay.

The principal also ordered class advisers to record the names of students who allegedly did not adhere to the supposed dress code.

DepEd has since clarified that it does not prohibit wearing togas during graduation and moving up ceremonies. According to DepEd Memorandum No. 27, s. 2025 and DepEd Order No. 009, s. 2023, while casual or formal wear or school uniforms are prescribed for graduation ceremonies, "the toga or sablay may be worn as an optional supplementary garment."

The Schools Division of Antique formed an investigation team immediately after the incident came to light. It had assured the public that affected students would not be deprived of their rights and privileges as graduates, including receiving their diplomas and certificates.

When asked if there would be additional cases filed against the former principal beyond the removal, Castro said: "We will first determine what Secretary Angara should do next. But for the meantime, this is the swift action taken by Secretary Angara."

Teachers' group Teachers' Dignity Coalition welcomed DepEd's "swift action" on the school principal and stressed that graduation rites "should center on the students, their hard work, sacrifices, and aspirations, and no act should diminish that moment of pride and dignity."

In a statement, the teachers' group also called for due process, as "we also recognize that the case remains under investigation."

"We trust that the ongoing proceedings will be conducted fairly, with both compassion for the learners and respect for the rights of education workers," it said. — Cristina Chi