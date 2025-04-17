Antique graduation sparks probe over toga ban

Screenshot from a Facebook video showing the principal of Colonel Ruperto Abellon National School in Antique during a speech at the end-of-school-year rites of senior high school students on April 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has launched an investigation after a high school principal in Antique instructed graduating senior high school students to remove their togas during their commencement ceremony.

In a statement issued Thursday, DepEd said its policies do not prohibit the wearing of togas at graduation or moving-up ceremonies.

“There is no prohibition under DepEd Memorandum No. 27, s. 2025 and under DepEd Order No. 009, s. 2023. The prescribed attire for graduation and moving-up ceremonies includes casual or formal wear or the school uniform,” the department said.

“The toga or sablay may be worn as an optional supplementary garment," it added.

DepEd explained that these guidelines were adopted to encourage simplicity, promote inclusivity, and ease the financial burden on families.

However, the department emphasized that policies must be implemented “with discernment” to avoid causing “any learner’s exclusion, embarrassment, or marginalization."

What happened. The incident occurred on April 15 during end-of-school-year rites at Colonel Ruperto Abellon National School in Laua-an, Antique.

Videos circulating online show the principal instructing students to remove their togas, stating it was not the prescribed attire and directing them to wear only their school uniform and handwoven sash.

The principal also told class advisers to note the names of students who did not comply..

Next steps. The Schools Division of Antique has formed an investigation team and ordered the principal and other involved officials to submit an incident report and a proposed intervention plan.

The division assured the public that affected students would not be deprived of their rights and privileges as graduates, including receiving their diplomas and certificates.