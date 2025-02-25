^

Trillanes files supplemental complaint vs Paolo Duterte over 2017 shabu shipment

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 9:01am
Trillanes files supplemental complaint vs Paolo Duterte over 2017 shabu shipment
Combination photo shows former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District).
The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed a supplemental affidavit in connection with his drug smuggling complaints against Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District) and several others over the P6.4-billion shabu shipment seized in Valenzuela City in 2017.

Trillanes submitted the supplemental affidavit on Monday, February 24, at the Department of Justice (DOJ), reinforcing the complaints he originally filed in July 2024.

Among the respondents in the complaint are former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon and lawyer Mans Carpio.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Trillanes—who is also running for mayor of Caloocan—said the additional evidence includes documents and testimonies from the House of Representatives' quad committee hearings.

“We heard in the quadcom hearing that Mark Taguba said he gave money for protection to Pulong Duterte and that he was chosen to import this. So, ultimately, it leads to Pulong Duterte," Trillanes said in Filipino.

He added that the evidence used to convict Mark Taguba, along with the affidavits of Taguba and Jimmy Guban, further reinforced Duterte’s involvement in the case.

The complaints filed by Trillanes against Duterte and others in 2024 allege violations of Section 4 in relation to Section 26(a) of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended by RA 10640) and Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

The case stemmed from a May 2017 incident in which 602.2 kilograms of crystal meth (shabu), valued at P6.4 billion, was released by the Bureau of Customs at the Manila International Container Port.

This led to the conviction of Taguba, Eirene Mae Tatad and Dong Yi Shen Xi, who were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of P500,000 each.

RELATED: Trillanes files drug smuggling, graft charges vs Paolo Duterte, 9 others

