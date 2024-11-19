^

Nation

Manila RTC convicts customs ‘fixer’ Mark Taguba, 2 others of drug smuggling

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 6:33pm
Manila RTC convicts customs â€˜fixerâ€™ Mark Taguba, 2 others of drug smuggling
Mark Ruben Taguba II is presented by the National Bureau of Investigation in a press conference on Feb. 1, 2018.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, File

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila Court has convicted alleged customs “fixer” Mark Taguba and two other individuals of importing dangerous drugs after smuggling over six billion pesos worth of shabu.

In a 37-page decision promulgated by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 on Monday, November 18, Taguba, along with Eirene Mae Tatad and Dong Yi Shen Xi, was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of P500,000.

They were found guilty of violating Section 4 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act which defines and penalizes importation of illegal drugs. 

The case stemmed from the 2017 discovery of a P6.4 billion shabu haul from China that slipped past the Bureau of Customs.

According to the court, the alleged fixer “played a central role in facilitating the importation of the illegal drugs.”

“It is clear from the foregoing that Taguba played a central role in facilitating the importation of the illegal drugs. He processed the importation documents and used his logistics company, Golden Strike Logistics, Inc. to arrange for the transport of the container,” the court’s ruling read. 

“Taguba's direct involvement in processing and facilitating the shipment's entry through the Bureau of Customs is a clear overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy,” it added.

The Manila court also noted that Taguba and the other accused's defenses were 'inherently weak.

“The Court cannot give weight to Tatad and Dong's defenses. Denial, essentially a negation of a fact, cannot prevail over the affirmative assertions of the fact. The courts - trial as well as appellate - have generally viewed denial in criminal cases with considerable caution, if not outright rejection,” the court’s decision read. 

On September 14, Taguba and three others were also found guilty by another Manila court on three drug charges.

He and the others were sentenced to reclusion perpetua or 20 to 40 years of imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of P50 million per charge.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

ILLEGAL DRUGS

MARK TAGUBA

SHABU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
509 inmates released from BuCor facilities

509 inmates released from BuCor facilities

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Up to 509 persons deprived of liberty from various facilities of the Bureau of Corrections nationwide were freed in October,...
Nation
fbtw
DOH records 361 typhoid cases in Metro

DOH records 361 typhoid cases in Metro

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Department of Health has recorded more typhoid cases in Metro Manila this year compared to the same period in 2023.
Nation
fbtw

Lawmaker hints at reviving Philippines claim over Sabah

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
A member of the House of Representatives yesterday hinted at the possibility of reviving the country’s claim over Sabah after the government of Malaysia protested the signing into law of two measures that set...
Nation
fbtw
37 illegal Chinese workers nabbed in Cotabato City

37 illegal Chinese workers nabbed in Cotabato City

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Thirty-seven Chinese nationals illegally working at a construction site in Cotabato City have been arrested by agents of the...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD reports 22-percent drop in crimes

QCPD reports 22-percent drop in crimes

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District has reported a 22.08-percent decline in eight focus crimes in the city from Oct. 1 to Nov....
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lotto 6/58 prize to hit P135 million

Lotto 6/58 prize to hit P135 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to soar to P135 million, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said y...
Nation
fbtw

Bishop prays for Veloso’s transfer to Philippine jail

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines is seeking divine intervention for the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso to a Philippine jail.
Nation
fbtw
Poll bet shot dead in South Cotabato

Poll bet shot dead in South Cotabato

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A vice mayoral candidate was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tantangan, South Cotabato on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
4 nabbed over stolen car

4 nabbed over stolen car

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Four people were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen vehicle in San Pedro City in this province on Sunday...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Batanes

Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Batanes

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted Batanes yesterday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Se...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with