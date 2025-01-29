Comelec, TikTok team up vs fake news

TikTok’s partnership with the poll body is “good news” as it is the leading social media platform utilized by politicians and candidates, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

MANILA, Philippines — As the campaign period for the May midterm polls nears, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday signed a deal with social media platform TikTok to fight fake news and disinformation.

The poll body has made a request to freely avail itself of TikTok’s services to verify misinformation and disinformation, Garcia noted.

In the agreement, content violative of election law shall be reported, with TikTok holding briefings for candidates on the proper use of the platform.

Political advertisements are banned on the platform, TikTok policy manager Peachy Paderna reiterated.

There is no law regulating political campaigns on social media, Garcia noted.

Stricter campaign guidelines will be released soon by the poll body, he said.