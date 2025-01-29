^

Headlines

Comelec, TikTok team up vs fake news

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
January 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Image by memyselfaneye from Pixabay
Image by memyselfaneye from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — As the campaign period for the May midterm polls nears, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday signed a deal with social media platform TikTok to fight fake news and disinformation.

TikTok’s partnership with the poll body is “good news” as it is the leading social media platform utilized by politicians and candidates, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said.

The poll body has made a request to freely avail itself of TikTok’s services to verify misinformation and disinformation, Garcia noted.

In the agreement, content violative of election law shall be reported, with TikTok holding briefings for candidates on the proper use of the platform.

Political advertisements are banned on the platform, TikTok policy manager Peachy Paderna reiterated.

There is no law regulating political campaigns on social media, Garcia noted.

Stricter campaign guidelines will be released soon by the poll body, he said.

