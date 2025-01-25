^

Dialogue eyed with Boracay LGUs on ‘excessive fees, delays’

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Boracay.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) plan to meet with local government officials of Aklan province and the municipality of Malay, home to the famous Boracay island, to address complaints from tourism businesses regarding alleged “excessive fees” and delays experienced by some tourists.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Manila Prince Hotel media forum on Jan. 22, a journalist raised to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco complaints from hotels and restaurant owners and operators in Boracay that the island has not been given enough space for promotion and that low occupancy has forced them to close or sell their properties.

Frasco rejected these claims and revealed that members of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association and Tourism Congress of the Philippines, who engage in Boracay tourism, confided in her about the challenges they have been facing.

“Both organizations are unanimous in their report to us that the challenges they face in Boracay emanate from excessive fees that are being implemented as far as tourist activities are concerned,” she said during the media forum.

Frasco also clarified that the DOT is not responsible for these fees, which are instead enforced by the LGU.

“There’s only so much the DOT can do. If excessive fees exist that hamper tourist experience, then it’s difficult for us to make sure tourists stay longer or they come back,” she said.

Frasco also pointed out the delays experienced by tourists arriving in Boracay, which is currently accessible by flights to Kalibo, Aklan’s capital, or to the airport in Caticlan, followed by sea vessels from the Caticlan port.

“Compared to particular other islands right now where 10 minutes after landing you’re already in the beach, it’s challenging to go to Boracay in that you arrive via plane, go to seaport, line up five times and pay various fees and wait for over an hour before you can finally arrive on the island,” she said.

