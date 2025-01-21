Marcos congratulates Trump for 'another peaceful transfer of power'

This photo shows US President Donald Trump (left) during the inaugural parade in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025 and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) at an event in Malacañan Palace on July 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated United States President Donald Trump and the country's citizens on Tuesday, January 21 for "another peaceful transfer of power" in their nation's history.

Marcos expressed these remarks in a post addressed to Trump on the day of his inauguration as the 47th US president.

Trump's swearing-in on Tuesday completes the political comeback of a twice-impeached president who, in 2020, urged supporters to storm the Capitol over the results of the presidential polls.

During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on one of his campaign promises — a massive deportation drive targeting what he called "millions and millions of criminal aliens," vowing to send them "back to the places in which they came."

Filipino-Americans, the largest Asian subgroup in Nevada, helped power Trump to a stunning victory in the battleground state, which flipped Republican for the first time in 20 years. Exit polls showed 61% of Asian voters in the state-backed Trump, surpassing even white voters by 7 points.

The mass deportation of undocumented migrants was one of Trump's signature rallying cries in the campaign trail.

RELATED: Philippine ambassador warns of mass deportation under Trump

Marcos joined other world leaders on Tuesday in congratulating Trump and said he looks forward to working closely with Trump's government.

"The strong and lasting PH-US alliance will continue to uphold our shared vision of prosperity and security in the region," Marcos said.

Observers expect the US' strategy to tensions in the South China Sea to remain largely unchanged under Trump. But some have warned his transactional approach could force Manila to navigate a more unpredictable alliance with Washington.

RELATED: Trump return to test Philippines’ China strategy, says analysts