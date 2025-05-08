Comelec urged to provide overtime pay, tax exemption for poll watchers

In this file photo taken in May 2018, teachers and poll clerks start tallying votes for the 2018 barangay and SK elections while poll watchers oversee the process at Araullo High School in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers’ union in Metro Manila urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to grant overtime pay to teachers serving as Electoral Board members and poll watchers.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 7, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers - National Capital Region (ACT-NCR) said the Comelec “refuses to acknowledge” that teacher-poll watchers are entitled to overtime compensation for extended work hours on election day.

“Teachers who will serve as poll workers on election day will be required to work for over 24 hours straight, yet Comelec refuses to acknowledge this as overtime work deserving of additional compensation,” ACT-NCR Union President Ruby Bernardo said.

She stressed that teachers will have to wake up early and report for duty with little sleep to assist marginalized sectors — such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women — during early voting hours.

Early voting runs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., ahead of the regular voting schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If Electoral Board members are required to cover both, their workday could stretch to 14 hours or more.

As members, they oversee polling precincts to safeguard the integrity of the vote, often facing threats and intimidation, especially in areas with intense political rivalry or security concerns.

“Hindi makatarungan na hindi sila bayaran para sa karagdagang oras ng pagtatrabaho,” Bernardo said. (It is unjust that they are not paid for the additional hours of work.)

She added that teachers already put their lives on the line during elections, which can turn violent in some areas, yet they are still taxed for working on election day.

Here's how much each board member will be paid, according to Comelec Resolution 11076:

Chairperson - P12,000

Members - 11,000

Support staff - 8,000

Department of Education supervising official - P11,000

Technical support staff - P9,000

Administrative support staff - P8,000

Bernardo likened the experience to "already having one foot in the grave," saying it's no small matter for teachers to work for 24 hours without sleep.

“Nakakagalit — maliit na nga ang honorarium, binabawasan pa ng buwis. Wala nang overtime pay, dagdag oras pa sa serbisyo!” she said.

(It's infuriating that our already small honoraria are subject to tax deductions. No overtime pay, just additional hours of service!)

The ACT-NCR Union also said that many teachers fall ill after each election due to extreme fatigue and stress.

“The current honoraria are already insufficient given the immense responsibility and risks teachers face during elections. Deducting taxes from these meager amounts is adding insult to injury,” Bernardo added.

The teachers’ group also pointed out that respecting their rights and providing adequate compensation is the bare minimum, as they serve as the “backbone” of the country’s electoral process.

“Respecting their rights and providing just compensation is not just about teacher welfare — it's about valuing our democratic processes,” Bernardo said.

Election day is scheduled on May 12, where an estimated 68 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes for 12 senators, party-list representatives and local leaders.