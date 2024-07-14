Marcos condemns political violence after assassination attempt vs Trump

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left); Republican Party candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump wounded after being shot in the left ear during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday joined former and current world leaders in condemning the attempted assassination of Republican Party candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump during his political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Marcos issued his statement against political violence on his social media accounts hours after the former U.S. President was shot in the right ear while one rally attendee and the shooter were left lead on Sunday (Manila time).

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” Marcos said.

“Together with all [democracy-loving] peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service, the security detail of the current and past U.S. Presidents, said that the Republican Party candidate is safe.

One bystander, the alleged shooter of Trump, was confirmed dead after being shot by Secret Service snipers, according to media reports.

World leaders also condemn political violence

U.S. President Joe Biden, who was Trump’s Presidential opponent during the 2020 Presidential elections, led the condemnation of the shooting incident.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement shortly after the incident.

"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he added.

Former U.S. president George Bush also condemned the attack against Trump, calling it a “cowardly” act.

“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” Bush said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Former U.S. president Barack Obama likewise condemned the shooting incident.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” Obama said in a statement on X.

Aside from former U.S. presidents and politicians, other world leaders also reacted with shock to the attempted assassination.

Newly-elected U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer condemned the shooting incident, saying that political violence has “no place in our societies.”

“I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes,” the Labour Party leader said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also spoke out against political attacks, saying "we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."

Australia's Anthony Albanese described the shooting as "concerning and confronting", expressing his relief that Trump is safe.

"There is no place for violence in the democratic process," Albanese said in a statement.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Luxon shared the similar sentiment, saying "no country should encounter such political violence."

Trump held his campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the Republican Party National Convention which would be held from July 16 to July 19 (Manila time). The convention will select the party’s nominees for president and vice president for the 2024 U.S. Presidential election on November 5.

Biden, incumbent president, also eyes re-election in the November polls running for the Democrats.

If both are re-elected as nominees for their respective parties, this would be the first presidential rematch in the U.S. elections since the 1950s. — with reports from Agence France-Presse