Marcos calls on overseas Filipinos to vote responsibly

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 5:31pm
President Marcos leads the celebration of the Overseas Filipino Workers’ Family Day 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Dec. 2, 2023.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, May 8, urged overseas voters to take part in the upcoming elections and cast their ballots responsibly.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) had recently extended online voting for overseas Filipinos, moving the deadline from May 7 to May 10. 

“Gamitin natin ang karapatang ito, piliin natin ang kandidatong may malakasakit, kakayahan, at may panindigan. Sa tamang pagpili, sama-sama nating bubuuhin ang bagong Pilipinas,” Marcos said in a video statement on May 8. 

(Let us use this right, pick a candidate that has care, skill, and dignity. In choosing right, we will shape a new Philippines.) 

However, some overseas Filipino workers have expressed concern about the security of their votes if cast online.

“Ngayon mas madali na ang pag boto, kahit nasaan kayo sa mundo hindi na kailangan pumila o bumyahe. Sa pamamagitan ng online voting, maipapahayag ninyo ang inyong boses nang mabilis, ligtas at maayos,” Marcos said. 

(It is easier to vote now, no matter where you are in the world, you do not need to line up or travel. Through online voting, you can make your voice heard quickly, safely and properly.) 

A Supreme Court case has been filed against the implementation of an online voting system. 

Members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan filed a petition at the high court, questioning the constitutionality of online voting.

Despite the case, the Comelec has pushed through with online voting. 

