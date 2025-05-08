Duterte Youth faces disqualification complaint over red-tagging

MANILA, Philippines — Four days before election day, one of the leading party-list groups in pre-election surveys was hit with a disqualification complaint over repeated red-tagging.

Several youth leaders and organizations filed the complaint against the Duterte Youth Party-List before the Commission on Elections on Thursday, May 8.

The petitioners include incumbent student regents from the University of the Philippines and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, as well as the Youth Alliance for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP).

They accused Duterte Youth Chairperson Ronald Cardema of violating election rules prohibiting candidates from branding critics and activists as terrorists or linking them to subversive groups. Such actions have affected students and the youth, the groups added.

Some students from UP and PUP have been called “communists” or accused of being part of the New People’s Army (NPA) or Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) just for being critical of the government, whether or not it’s the Marcos Jr. or Duterte administration.

Even students who aren't politically active have been red-tagged simply for studying at schools long known as bastions of activism.

“May mga ulat po ng mga UP students na biglang hinaharass habang nagcocommute, inaatake online at iba pang kaso dahil lang taga UP sila,” incumbent UP Student Regent Cheska Duran said in a statement.

(There have been reports of UP students suddenly being harassed while commuting, attacked online and facing other incidents simply because they are from UP.)

Duran also said that red-tagging candidates by falsely labeling them as terrorists not only endangers those running for office, but also sows fear among ordinary students and fuels discrimination against cause-oriented groups and activists.

“Red-tagging kills democracy, critical thought and our chances of a better future,” she added.

Red-tagging as an election offense

Comelec Resolution 11116, promulgated in February, was created to promote anti-discrimination and fair campaigning during the 2025 midterm election period by drawing clearer boundaries for candidates.

It enumerates an expanded version of election offenses touching on discrimination against marginalized sectors, bullying, threats and labeling, which includes red-tagging.

Supplemental Resolution 11127 particularly declares election-related venues and activities, including online platforms, as “safe spaces.” These election rules were established after multiple candidates were caught making discriminatory remarks.

Incumbent PUP Student Regent Troy Cabangon compared Duterte Youth's red-tagging to crab mentality, where spreading false narratives to undermine rivals is used as a tactic to win the election.

He stressed that such behavior should not be tolerated by authorities, and candidates who engage in it should be disqualified from running.

“The boy who cried terrorist just to win an election without clear proposed bills and platforms to address the urgent needs of the youth — the constituency they supposedly represent — should not be in the first place running for position,” Cabangon said.

Local bet disqualified under the same rules

Following the Comelec's swift action in disqualifying a Pasig City candidate who discriminated against solo parents and women, the petitioners hope their complaint will be treated with the same seriousness and urgency.

The Duterte Youth is among the projected party-list groups that may secure three seats in the 20th Congress with its current numbers far above the threshold of 2% in pre-election surveys.

Their numbers rose in pre-election preference polls just as Vice President Sara Duterte was impeached and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested on charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

Filipino voters can only vote for one party-list in the upcoming May 12 elections.