‘Aggressive and unsafe’: Chinese boats tail Philippine Navy in Bajo de Masinloc

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 9:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese vessels committed “aggressive and unsafe maneuvers” while Philippine vessels patrolled the Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported on Thursday, May 8. 

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines expresses its serious concern over these irresponsible actions by Chinese maritime forces. Such threatening and provocative conduct can lead to misunderstanding that may escalate tensions and impact regional stability,” the military said in a statement. 

The AFP said that on Monday, May 5, the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS35) was conducting routine maritime patrol operations in support of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Philippine Coast Guard. 

At around 11.8 nautical miles southeast of Bajo de Masinloc, two Chinese vessels: the Jiangkai II-class frigates (Type 054A) with bow numbers 554 and 573, and a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5403. 

One of the Chinese frigates tailed the PS35 at close range, while the other crossed its bow, creating the risk of a collision course. 

The CCG vessel also tried to block the Philippine Navy’s boat. 

“The AFP remains steadfast in defending the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines in its vast maritime domain, including its territorial seas in the West Philippine Sea, in accordance with international and domestic law and in pursuit of the rules-based order in the maritime domain,” the military said. 

Beijing has continued to encroach on Manila’s waters nearly a decade after the Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidated China’s expansive claims over the West Philippine Sea in 2016. Despite the ruling, China has refused to recognize the decision and persists in deploying vessels to Philippine waters.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

BAJO DE MASINLOC

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
