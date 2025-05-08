^

Headlines

First ballot: Black smoke signals no pope yet as conclave voting starts

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 3:01am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:29 a.m.) — No pope was elected in the first round of voting by the College of Cardinals, as thick black smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 8 (Manila time).

The 133 cardinal-electors, sequestered inside the chapel, will return to Domus Sanctae Marthae before resuming the process the following day.

Tens of thousands of people, meanwhile, gathered in St Peter's Square to await the smoke, which came around three hours and 15 minutes after the 133 cardinals were closed in.

Up to four rounds of voting are set to occur each day—twice in the morning and twice in the evening—until a candidate secures the required two-thirds majority.

Voting times in the coming days (Manila time) are scheduled as follows:

  • 4:30 p.m.
  • 6 p.m.
  • 11:30 p.m.
  • 1 a.m.

If no candidate receives enough votes, black smoke will continue to signal an inconclusive result; white smoke will indicate a new pope has been chosen.

Originally, 135 cardinal-electors were expected, but two-one from Spain and one from Kenya—are absent due to health reasons.

This photograph shows black smoke rising from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signalling that cardinals failed to elect a new pope in the first ballot of their conclave in the Vatican on May 7, 2025.
AFP/Alberto Pizzoli

Earlier today. The cardinal electors had earlier gathered in the nearby Pauline Chapel in silent prayer before proceeding to the 15th-century Sistine Chapel, where tables and chairs were laid out beneath Michelangelo's frescoes.

They took a group oath of secrecy before each cardinal approached the altar to utter his personal vow not to reveal what happened in the conclave, on pain of excommunication.

According to a video feed produced by the Vatican, they filed up one by one in front of the Renaissance master's depiction of the Last Judgement, when Christians believe God determines who goes to heaven or hell.

The conclave's master of ceremonies then declared "Extra omnes" -- "Everybody out" in Latin -- and then shut the heavy doors of the chapel. The black smoke emerged shortly after 9 p.m. (1900 GMT), which was 3 a.m. in Manila.

Both Francis and his predecessor Benedict XVI were elected within two days, but the longest papal election lasted 1,006 days, from 1268 to 1271. — with reports from Agence France Presse

CARDINALS

COLLEGE OF CARDINALS

CONCLAVE

PAPAL WATCH

ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC rejects Duterte camp's bid to excuse 2 judges from jurisdiction issue

ICC rejects Duterte camp's bid to excuse 2 judges from jurisdiction issue

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court has rejected the bid of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's camp to remove...
Headlines
fbtw
While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated &mdash; survey

While 2 in 5 Filipinos identify as 'pro-Duterte,' many also remain unaffiliated — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
In a pre-election survey of over 2,400 likely voters, 40.1% identified as “pro-Duterte” or supporters of former...
Headlines
fbtw
May 12 election day now a national holiday

May 12 election day now a national holiday

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Malacañang has declared election day, May 12, as a special non-working holiday nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

Ombudsman to probe officials over Duterte arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched an investigation on five top officials of the Marcos administration over allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Last batch of ballots sent to Metro Manila as election day nears

Last batch of ballots sent to Metro Manila as election day nears

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections began distributing 7.5 million ballots across Metro Manila on Tuesday, May 6 – the final...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Conclave starts to pick new pope

Conclave starts to pick new pope

3 hours ago
Roman Catholic cardinals began the task on Wednesday of electing a new pope, locking themselves away from the world until...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. : Poll outcome to steer Philippines direction

Marcos Jr. : Poll outcome to steer Philippines direction

By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Saying that the upcoming polls would steer the country’s direction, President Marcos yesterday urged residents of vote-rich...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief sacks 2 cops moonlighting for Paolo Duterte

PNP chief sacks 2 cops moonlighting for Paolo Duterte

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 hours ago
Two police officers allegedly moonlighting as security escorts for Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte have been ordered dismissed...
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City vendor&rsquo;s son is PMA class valedictorian

Quezon City vendor’s son is PMA class valedictorian

By Artemio Dumlao | 3 hours ago
 A difficult childhood in the slums of Batasan Hills in Quezon City spurred 23-year-old Jessie Ticar Jr. to top the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with